Reality Fakery Exposed: 'Owning Manhattan' Bad Boy Jonathan Nørmølle Claims Serhant Agents are NOT Real Brokers, Cast For TV
The reality TV drama has hit the real estate world as Owning Manhattan star Jonathan Nørmølle makes shocking claims about his firing by Ryan Serhant, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jonathan, 27, alleged that he strategically orchestrated his exit from Serhant in a bid to break free from his contract and pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions.
The real estate TV star revealed to DailyMail.com that he had long planned his departure from Serhant, citing disillusionment upon discovering that the show had cast "fake agents."
He told the outlet that he masterminded his brutal exit because he wanted to get out of Serhant to create his own business and no longer needed the brand.
"The only way I could get out of those contracts was if I got Ryan mad enough for him to fire me," he explained. "And the only way I could do that is by saying all these things like; Ryan had done nothing when he was my age, whereas I have been on Forbes under 30."
"I made my first $100 million my first year in real estate," Jonathan continued. "I was on the cover of Downtown Magazine, I was Rookie of the Year, and I won most influential broker at Broker of the Year Awards."
He alleged, "I went in on Ryan with all these things, and he got upset enough to fire me on TV — and instantly these contracts were completely void."
In the final episode of the series, Jonathan was sensationally fired on the rooftop deck of The Edge at Hudson Yards.
The dismissal followed his involvement in negative incidents within the company, including "bad-mouthing" a colleague on the podcast and damaging the company's reputation during a property showing.
The rift between Jonathan and Serhant escalated after Netflix spent a year casting agents for the show, agents Jonathan claimed were not genuine.
Contrary to auditioning, the reality TV star claimed that Ryan convinced him to join the show.
Ryan's response to the situation emphasized his commitment to ensuring a positive work environment at Serhant. He stated, "As a CEO, I've had to really focus on the two B's when managing people, which is the business and the behavior."
"I'm working on building something really, really big. This is unlike the other shows that follow people who are just focused on themselves."
Since his departure, Ryan allegedly made multiple attempts to entice Jonathan back to Serhant. However, Jonathan remained resolute in his decision to establish his own real estate empire.
Post-exit, Jonathan successfully launched his own venture, with a team of agents now operating under his leadership.