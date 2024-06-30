Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Manhattan

Reality Fakery Exposed: 'Owning Manhattan' Bad Boy Jonathan Nørmølle Claims Serhant Agents are NOT Real Brokers, Cast For TV

Photo of Jonathan Nørmølle from 'Owning Manhattan'
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 30 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The reality TV drama has hit the real estate world as Owning Manhattan star Jonathan Nørmølle makes shocking claims about his firing by Ryan Serhant, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jonathan, 27, alleged that he strategically orchestrated his exit from Serhant in a bid to break free from his contract and pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions.

Article continues below advertisement
jonathan normolle owning manhattan serhant agents not real brokers
Source: Owning Manhattan

Owning Manhattan star Jonathan Nørmølle has claimed he masterminded his firing.

The real estate TV star revealed to DailyMail.com that he had long planned his departure from Serhant, citing disillusionment upon discovering that the show had cast "fake agents."

He told the outlet that he masterminded his brutal exit because he wanted to get out of Serhant to create his own business and no longer needed the brand.

"The only way I could get out of those contracts was if I got Ryan mad enough for him to fire me," he explained. "And the only way I could do that is by saying all these things like; Ryan had done nothing when he was my age, whereas I have been on Forbes under 30."

"I made my first $100 million my first year in real estate," Jonathan continued. "I was on the cover of Downtown Magazine, I was Rookie of the Year, and I won most influential broker at Broker of the Year Awards."

He alleged, "I went in on Ryan with all these things, and he got upset enough to fire me on TV — and instantly these contracts were completely void."

Article continues below advertisement
jonathan normolle owning manhattan serhant agents not real brokers
Source: Owning Manhattan

Ryan Serhant fired Jonathan on the roof deck of The Edge in Manhattan.

Article continues below advertisement

In the final episode of the series, Jonathan was sensationally fired on the rooftop deck of The Edge at Hudson Yards.

The dismissal followed his involvement in negative incidents within the company, including "bad-mouthing" a colleague on the podcast and damaging the company's reputation during a property showing.

MORE ON:
Manhattan
Article continues below advertisement
jonathan normolle owning manhattan serhant agents not real brokers
Source: mega

Since being fired, Jonathan alleges that Ryan has tried three times to get him back at Serhant.

Article continues below advertisement

The rift between Jonathan and Serhant escalated after Netflix spent a year casting agents for the show, agents Jonathan claimed were not genuine.

Contrary to auditioning, the reality TV star claimed that Ryan convinced him to join the show.

Ryan's response to the situation emphasized his commitment to ensuring a positive work environment at Serhant. He stated, "As a CEO, I've had to really focus on the two B's when managing people, which is the business and the behavior."

"I'm working on building something really, really big. This is unlike the other shows that follow people who are just focused on themselves."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar

Since his departure, Ryan allegedly made multiple attempts to entice Jonathan back to Serhant. However, Jonathan remained resolute in his decision to establish his own real estate empire.

Post-exit, Jonathan successfully launched his own venture, with a team of agents now operating under his leadership.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.