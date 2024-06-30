Reality Fakery Exposed: 'Owning Manhattan' Bad Boy Jonathan Nørmølle Claims Serhant Agents are NOT Real Brokers, Cast For TV

The real estate TV star revealed to DailyMail.com that he had long planned his departure from Serhant, citing disillusionment upon discovering that the show had cast "fake agents."

He told the outlet that he masterminded his brutal exit because he wanted to get out of Serhant to create his own business and no longer needed the brand.

"The only way I could get out of those contracts was if I got Ryan mad enough for him to fire me," he explained. "And the only way I could do that is by saying all these things like; Ryan had done nothing when he was my age, whereas I have been on Forbes under 30."

"I made my first $100 million my first year in real estate," Jonathan continued. "I was on the cover of Downtown Magazine, I was Rookie of the Year, and I won most influential broker at Broker of the Year Awards."

He alleged, "I went in on Ryan with all these things, and he got upset enough to fire me on TV — and instantly these contracts were completely void."