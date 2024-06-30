LEAKED PHONE CALL: Top Dems Claim They've Been 'Gaslit' in Emergency Talks Over President Joe Biden's Horrible Debate Performance

Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison held the pow-wow with Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez and dozens of committee members nationwide.

But the call did little quell concern that a Biden tilt at a second term would effectively hand the White House to his challenger Donald Trump.

“I was hoping for more of a substantive conversation instead of, ‘Hey, let’s go out there and just be cheerleaders,’ without actually addressing a very serious issue that unfolded on American television for millions of people to see," said Joe Salazar, an elected DNC member from Colorado, who was on the call.

He told the Associated Press: “There were a number of things that could have been said in addressing the situation. But we didn’t get that. We were being gaslit.”