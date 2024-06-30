LEAKED PHONE CALL: Top Dems Claim They've Been 'Gaslit' in Emergency Talks Over President Joe Biden's Horrible Debate Performance
An anxiety-ridden private telephone call held on Saturday afternoon among high-ranking Democrats has revealed increasing concerns about President Joe Biden’s recent and disastrous debate performance, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison held the pow-wow with Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez and dozens of committee members nationwide.
But the call did little quell concern that a Biden tilt at a second term would effectively hand the White House to his challenger Donald Trump.
“I was hoping for more of a substantive conversation instead of, ‘Hey, let’s go out there and just be cheerleaders,’ without actually addressing a very serious issue that unfolded on American television for millions of people to see," said Joe Salazar, an elected DNC member from Colorado, who was on the call.
He told the Associated Press: “There were a number of things that could have been said in addressing the situation. But we didn’t get that. We were being gaslit.”
In the wake of Thursday’s embarrassing debate performance, Democrat insiders confirmed that there was “panic” regarding Biden’s viability as the party’s nominee.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Biden family — First Lady Jill Biden, their children, and grandchildren — was scheduled for crucial talks at Camp David on Sunday.
“It’s a mess,” one source said, while another noted “the only person who has ultimate influence with him is the first lady.”
“If she decides there should be a change of course, there will be a change of course,” according to the insider, who spoke to NBC News.
For his part, Biden is said to be “humiliated, devoid of confidence and painfully aware that the physical images of him at the debate” — eyes staring into the distance, mouth agape — “will live beyond his presidency.”
Publicly he has told a different story. At a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday, Biden addressed the widespread criticism of his performance in the debate head-on and said he knew he was no longer “a young man, to state the obvious.”
“Folks, I don't walk as easy as I used to,” he admitted. I don't speak as smoothly as I used to. I don't debate as well as I used to.
"But I know what I do know: I know how to tell the truth, I know right from wrong, and I know how to do this job!”