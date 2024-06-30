D-Day: Biden Set to Meet Family at Camp David to Discuss 'The Future of His Re-Election Campaign' After Catastrophic Debate Performance

In the wake of the debate that stunned the world, Jill Biden has been accused of "elder abuse" because she “convinced” him to run four years ago.

Erik Prince, a former Navy Seal who has since founded the infamous private military company Blackwater, claimed that the first lady “has the will to power” and was once again forcing her husband to seek re-election this year.

“Jill Biden has been the one that’s really guilty of elder abuse here, because she’s the one that convinced her husband to run in 2020, and I’m sure that she’s the one that will carry on,” Prince charged.

