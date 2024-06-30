D-Day: Biden Set to Meet Family at Camp David to Discuss 'The Future of His Re-Election Campaign' After Catastrophic Debate Performance
President Joe Biden will consult his family at Camp David on Sunday in the wake of his disastrous debate performance that left many Democrats uneasy about his chances against Donald Trump in the upcoming election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources familiar with the plans, Biden’s trip to Camp David was planned even before his widely criticized debate appearance.
But the gathering, which will include First Lady Jill Biden, their children, and grandchildren, took on a new dimension and underscores the deep nature of the decision-making process regarding the 81-year-old’s political future.
In the wake of two major newspapers suggesting Biden should drop out of the race, including the New York Times, Biden was said to be “humiliated, devoid of confidence and painfully aware that the physical images of him at the debate” — eyes staring into the distance, mouth agape — “will live beyond his presidency,” according to .
“It’s a mess,” this person said.
“The only person who has ultimate influence with him is the first lady,” another source said. “If she decides there should be a change of course, there will be a change of course.”
In the wake of the debate that stunned the world, Jill Biden has been accused of "elder abuse" because she “convinced” him to run four years ago.
Erik Prince, a former Navy Seal who has since founded the infamous private military company Blackwater, claimed that the first lady “has the will to power” and was once again forcing her husband to seek re-election this year.
“Jill Biden has been the one that’s really guilty of elder abuse here, because she’s the one that convinced her husband to run in 2020, and I’m sure that she’s the one that will carry on,” Prince charged.
With the Camp David summit on the agenda, said top Biden aides had told his staff to stay the course.
Their message, according to one senior administration official, was, “We’ll weather the storm, just like we always have.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, pressure is mounting on the president, with one insider, a billionaire hedge funder, suggesting private talks were set to take place with former president Barack Obama.
"What I am hearing regarding Joe Biden. Ron Klain and Barack Obama are having a sit down with the president today. Jill Biden is insistent that Joe runs," Kass claimed in a post on X on Friday, June 28. "Kamala is furious that she is not being considered as a replacement."
Kass added, "Interestingly, my neighbor in East Hampton is hosting the Bidens tomorrow. It will be an important tell if the fundraiser is canceled."
While Vice President Harris is seen as an unlikely choice due to her lack of popularity among voters, other names, such as California Governor Gavin Newsom and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, have been floated as potential last-minute substitutes.
Biden's debate mishap, described by insiders as "meandering, incoherent, and difficult to hear," has sparked a flurry of concern within Democratic ranks. One