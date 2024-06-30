Family Drama Brewing: Miley Cyrus Still 'Angry' With Dad Billy Ray Despite His Split From Estranged Wife Firerose
Preachy daughter Miley Cyrus is thrilled her dad, Billy Ray, dumped new bride Firerose, but sources claim the Hannah Montana child star is still mad about the way he dissed her mom, Tish Cyrus, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The daddy-daughter rift began after the Achy Breaky Heart singer, 62, divorced Tish, 57, in 2022 after more than 28 years of marriage. He then quickly hooked up with singer Firerose, 35, just a month later.
The May-December pair tied the knot in October 2023, but on May 23 Billy Ray filed to annul the marriage. Then he requested a temporary restraining order, accusing Firerose of making $96,000 in unauthorized credit card charges.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Wrecking Ball singer, 31, tried to talk her dad out of marrying Firerose and refused to attend the wedding in protest.
Now Miley's cocky knowing she was right all along, pals dished told us.
"This is turning out to be just as toxic and messy as Miley predicted, but it's tough for her to have a whole lot of sympathy for her dad right now," the source explained.
"She's still pretty angry with him for the terrible way he treated Tish, so it's not going to be as simple as all is forgiven, just because he's single again."
- Miley and Jen's Tug of War Over Dolly Parton: Cyrus 'Mad With Jealousy' Over Hollywood's Hot New Duo
- 'Best Ever Look': Miley Cyrus' Unrecognizable After Bold New Makeover in 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman'
- 34 Celebrities Who Were Burgled and Robbed: Benedict Cumberbatch, Lucy Hale, Lindsay Lohan and More
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Miley always knew it wasn't going to last and that her dad was being taken for a ride, so it really pissed her off that Billy Ray wouldn't listen to her warnings," the tipster added. "She doesn't want to see her dad hurting, but she's also feeling pretty smug about being proven right."
"Miley's glad he's come to his senses and dumped Firerose, but it's going to take a whole lot more than that to earn her forgiveness," the mole noted.
As this outlet reported, Miley did her best to convince her dad that marrying Firerose would end in heartbreak.
"It freaks Miley out to see her dad acting like a besotted old fool with this girl," a source previously said. "Word is he doesn't want a prenup, so everything he's earned is going to be split with her 50-50. They're also trying to get pregnant as soon as possible."
"Miley wants to sit him down — preferably with a couple of her siblings — and see if she can work a miracle or, at the least, convince him to protect himself financially," the tipster added.
While Miley was wary of her dad's new relationship, she fully supported mom Tish moving on with actor Dominic Purcell — and even stood beside her as maid of honor at the couple's wedding in August 2023.
"Miley supports Tish because her mom acts like a grown-up," shared the insider. "Clearly, she feels Billy Ray doesn't."