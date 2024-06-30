Family Drama Brewing: Miley Cyrus Still 'Angry' With Dad Billy Ray Despite His Split From Estranged Wife Firerose

Preachy daughter Miley Cyrus is thrilled her dad, Billy Ray, dumped new bride Firerose, but sources claim the Hannah Montana child star is still mad about the way he dissed her mom, Tish Cyrus, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The daddy-daughter rift began after the Achy Breaky Heart singer, 62, divorced Tish, 57, in 2022 after more than 28 years of marriage. He then quickly hooked up with singer Firerose, 35, just a month later.