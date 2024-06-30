Amid ongoing divorce speculation, insiders claimed that J Lo is not happy with the way she's been branded in her relationship.

Jennifer Lopez is "frustrated" with being painted as the "difficult one" in her relationship with Ben Affleck , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources reveal JLo feels she's been given a bad wrap with being branded the 'difficult one' in her marriage.

J Lo is said to be frustrated with how she's been presented in the media "since Ben's actually got the attitude problem and always has a dark cloud hanging over his head, even when things are going great," the source explained to us.

According to the source, the Jenny From the Block singer feels she's been given a bad rap after being labeled the "difficult one" in her marriage to the Oscar winner.

Insiders note it's Ben who always has a 'dark cloud' hanging over him, even in good times.

The stress of the split and filming his latest action flick, The Accountant 2, has the Boston-born hunk especially irritable and "alienating everyone around him," the insider alleged.

"Getting a smile or a laugh out of him is basically impossible when he's in this grumpy, irritable mode," the mole revealed. "It's probably not a wise decision for him to keep working while all these headlines are coming out about his personal life."

"You just want to tell the guy to go take a month off and focus on relaxing and recharging."