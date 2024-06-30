Jennifer Lopez 'Frustrated' With Being Painted as the 'Difficult' Spouse in Marriage to Ben Affleck as Divorce Rumors Swirl
Jennifer Lopez is "frustrated" with being painted as the "difficult one" in her relationship with Ben Affleck, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Amid ongoing divorce speculation, insiders claimed that J Lo is not happy with the way she's been branded in her relationship.
According to the source, the Jenny From the Block singer feels she's been given a bad rap after being labeled the "difficult one" in her marriage to the Oscar winner.
J Lo is said to be frustrated with how she's been presented in the media "since Ben's actually got the attitude problem and always has a dark cloud hanging over his head, even when things are going great," the source explained to us.
The stress of the split and filming his latest action flick, The Accountant 2, has the Boston-born hunk especially irritable and "alienating everyone around him," the insider alleged.
"Getting a smile or a laugh out of him is basically impossible when he's in this grumpy, irritable mode," the mole revealed. "It's probably not a wise decision for him to keep working while all these headlines are coming out about his personal life."
"You just want to tell the guy to go take a month off and focus on relaxing and recharging."
The "headlines" in question are the mounting rumors that the couple have called it quits after less than two years of marriage.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Gone Girl stud has been spotted without his wedding ring — and moved out of the couple's $60 million Beverly Hills mansion and into a $100,000-per-month rental home in Brentwood, conveniently located near his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children.
Meanwhile, insiders spilled that J Lo has supposedly given up hope of saving her marriage as her efforts weren't being reciprocated.
"She's hit a wall when it comes to fixing things because he just isn't reciprocating," the source dished.
"At first J Lo was willing to do anything to get him to come home, but it was just pointless. She's now telling friends she's over trying."
While J Lo is said to be "disappointed" the marriage did not pan out the way she envisioned when the pair reunited 20 years after their original engagement, the tipster said J Lo won't miss Ben's "bad habits," including "his chain smoking and his junk food binges."