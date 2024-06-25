Just Like Us! 'Diva' Jennifer Lopez Flies Commercial, Ditches Extensions During European Vacation Without Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez proved she doesn't always need to take a private jet. The A-lister was seen on a commercial flight going from Naples to Paris over the weekend, seemingly ditching her glamorous extensions while heading to her destination, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The singer-actress was in the cabin alongside a plane full of non-famous travelers, as seen in a snapshot from her flight. J Lo enjoyed the window seat while her bodyguard sat next to her.
Lopez was wearing a white sweatsuit while walking through the terminal in a video obtained by TMZ showing the Atlas star with her trendy high-fashion sunglasses on.
J Lo was recently accused of displaying "diva behavior" as insiders came forward to allege the star has a bizarre "no eye contact" rule.
The allegations emerged after talk show personality-author Meghan McCain claimed that Lopez was "deeply unpleasant" when she appeared as a guest on The View.
As we previously reported, Lopez appears to be brushing off the drama and was spotted living it up on a boat amid marital strain with husband Ben Affleck.
J Lo recently wined and dined in Italy and ventured to France for Paris Fashion Week while Affleck remained behind in the U.S., where he has been seen catching up with his kids shared with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
Affleck — who tied the knot with Lopez in Las Vegas in July 2022 before marrying again at his Georgia estate — was photographed not wearing his wedding band over the weekend.
The Shotgun Wedding starlet still resides at the couple's marital residence, while her husband is staying at a rental home a few miles away, according to reports.
Amid the speculation their union is on the rocks, RadarOnline.com discovered that Lopez and Affleck have been quietly trying to sell the $61 million Beverly Hills home they purchased together last year.
The chart-topping performer also surprised fans days ago by canceling her summer tour — This Is Me... Live — to take "time off to be with her children, family and close friends."
"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary," she wrote in a statement.