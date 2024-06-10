Meghan McCain Says Jennifer Lopez Was 'Deeply Unpleasant' on 'The View'

Meghan McCain is not a fan of Jenny From the Block. They crossed paths when Jennifer Lopez appeared as a guest on The View, and McCain remembers their interactions being "deeply unpleasant, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“I, too, share similar negative stories that the entire world does. I feel bad because we’re turning a point where there’s bullying happening to J Lo," McCain revealed on Friday's episode of her Citizen McCain podcast with co-host Miranda Wilkins.