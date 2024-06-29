TMI: Tori Spelling Reveals She's Kept 3 of Her Placentas for Over 7 Years
Tori Spelling, known for her role in 90210, unexpectedly revealed the strange and unusual contents of her freezer.
In a recent episode of her misSPELLING podcast, the 51-year-old mother of five disclosed that she has been keeping two of her placentas in the freezer, but is unsure which of her children they belong to.
Spelling, who shares kids Liam, Hattie, Stella, Finn, and Beau with her ex-husband Dean McDermott, also mentioned that she has another placenta stored at a friend's house, creating a peculiar situation involving a personal memento.
Despite the unusual nature of her revelation, Spelling maintained her candidness, expressing that she plans to retrieve the placenta from her friend's house eventually.
"This is normal," she added. "Because there's all that fancy stuff you're supposed to they say it's good luck to eat it, or it's good luck to bury it, or it's good luck to, you know, have it sent and made into that powder and they put into pills and I'm just too lazy to send it out."
The Kiss the Bride actress shared that her friend had been reminding her about it for the past seven years.
Spelling's lighthearted approach to the topic was evident when she joked about misplacing some of the placentas due to frequent relocations, saying, "Imagine they got lost or left at a rental. Imagine you open up a freezer and... that would be interesting to put on eBay."
One of the most surprising details that Spelling disclosed was that she and McDermott had consumed one of her placentas together at some point.
The actress did not elaborate on the circumstances or reasons behind this decision, leaving the audience intrigued by the unconventional choice.
Spelling said she also apologized to her friend Jess for the inconvenience of storing her youngest son's placenta at her house.
"His is still in her freezer," Spelling shared. "You want to talk good friends? She came to the hospital the day Beau was born ... But because I had a C-section and we had complications and Beau had something [where] we had to stay in the hospital for a bit. I said, ‘Jess, can you take the placenta home because they’ve given it to me and I don’t know what to do with it?’ So she, like a proper best friend, did take it home."
Despite Jess's reminders over the years, Spelling admitted to procrastinating on the matter. However, she assured her friend that she would reclaim the keepsake in due course, adding a touch of comedy to the situation.