Hyundai Alabama Factory Accused Of Using Child Sweatshop Labor, Company Says Allegations Not True.

Based on the Tzi family revelations, Reuters expanded its investigation and found evidence of other underage workers at the SMART factory in recent years. Most of these individuals chose to remain anonymous and Reuters was unable to confirm key details related to their claims.

Alabama law dictates that workers at metal stamping plants like SMART be at least 18 years of age. SMART's denial of responsibility for the hiring of underage workers is challenged by their own separate record with OSHA.