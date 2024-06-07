Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > Nashville

REVEALED: Nashville School Shooter's Shocking Journal Entries From Secret Manifesto — 'I'm Ready ... I Hope My Victims Aren't'

aaaa t
Source: mega

Journals belonging to Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale have leaked.

By:

Jun. 7 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Journals belonging to Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale, who shot and killed three 9-year-old children and three adults at the private Christian elementary school The Covenant School before being shot and killed by police in March 2023, have leaked, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Tennessee Star reportedly obtained four dozen pages of Hale's writings from a source familiar with the investigation. The papers were reportedly recovered from Hale's car, which was left outside the school before the shooting.

The documents are currently the subject of a protracted legal battle. News outlets and Tennessee State Sen. Todd Gardenhire have pushed for their immediate release, while police say the investigation must be concluded first. The Covenant School and the families of Hale's victims have also fought against the journals' release.

Article continues below advertisement
Nashville School Shooter Was 'Sweet & Funny' In High School, Friend Says
Source: LinkedIn; Mega

Hale reportedly identified as a transgender man and went by the name Aiden.

Hale reportedly identified as a transgender man and went by the name Aiden, and the newly released diary pages, written just 16 days before the deadliest mass shooting in Tennessee history, include in-depth discussions of gender and sexual identity.

"My penis exists in my head. I swear to god I'm a male," Hale allegedly wrote in one entry, going on to describe fantasizing about having sex with women as a man by creating scenes with stuffed animals.

"I can pretend to be them [and] do the things boys do [and] experience my boy self as Tony," Hale allegedly said, explaining that Tony is a “stuffed boy doll ... like the boy I am in another form ... God, I am such a pervert. I waste too much time in my fantasies.”

Article continues below advertisement
Nashville Shooter Audrey Hale Was 'Heartbroken' Over Death Of Friend
Source: Nossi College Of Art & Design

Hale reportedly wrote that being raised as a girl was "torture" and feared "being called a dyke or a f-----."

Article continues below advertisement

Hale also reportedly wrote that being raised as a girl was "torture" and feared "being called a dyke or a f-----" during high school before learning about gender identity and transitioning in college.

"I finally found the answer – that changing one’s gender is possible," the journal entry stated, going on to detail how Hale's mother was opposed to the idea of transitioning.

"What she believes, how she grew up, conservatively, and that LGBTQ – especially transgender – was an enigma, nearly non-existent," Hale allegedly wrote. "I hate parental views; how my mom sees me as a daughter – and she’d not bear to want to lose that daughter because a son would be the death of Audrey."

MORE ON:
Nashville
Article continues below advertisement
Nashville Shooter Audrey Hale Was 'Heartbroken' Over Death Of Friend
Source: MNPD
Article continues below advertisement

In addition to anger at Hale's parents and their conservative Christian upbringing, the journals reportedly express frustration with the fact that puberty blockers weren't available when Hale was a child.

“I’d kill to have those resources; 2007 was the birth of puberty blockers and a newfound discovery for treatment of non-conforming transgender children,” wrote Hale. “I was in the 6th grade, puberty already hit me.”

Hale went on to say, “So now in America, it makes one a criminal to have a gun or, be transgender, or non-binary ... God I hate those s---head politicians.”

Article continues below advertisement
Nashville School Shooter Was 'Sweet & Funny' In High School, Friend Says
Source: The Covenant School
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

The Daily Mail reports that several pages of notes that Hale wrote ahead of the shooting were already leaked last November.

"'Today is the day. The day has finally come. I can't believe it's here. Don't know how I was able to get this far but here I am. I'm a little nervous but excited too, been excited for the past two weeks," Hale wrote on the day of the attack. "I'm ready ... I hope my victims aren't."

"God let my wrath take over my anxiety. It might be 10 minutes tops. It might be 3-7. It's gonna go quick. I hope I have a high death count. Ready to die."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.