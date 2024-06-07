REVEALED: Nashville School Shooter's Shocking Journal Entries From Secret Manifesto — 'I'm Ready ... I Hope My Victims Aren't'

Journals belonging to Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale, who shot and killed three 9-year-old children and three adults at the private Christian elementary school The Covenant School before being shot and killed by police in March 2023, have leaked, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Tennessee Star reportedly obtained four dozen pages of Hale's writings from a source familiar with the investigation. The papers were reportedly recovered from Hale's car, which was left outside the school before the shooting.

The documents are currently the subject of a protracted legal battle. News outlets and Tennessee State Sen. Todd Gardenhire have pushed for their immediate release, while police say the investigation must be concluded first. The Covenant School and the families of Hale's victims have also fought against the journals' release.