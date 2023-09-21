Biden Raises Concern After Repeating Same Story Twice 'Word for Word' Within Minutes
President Joe Biden's age and mental fitness have come into question yet again after a recent campaign reception in Manhattan. During his remarks at the gathering, he repeated statements about the 2017 Charlottesville riot and his decision to run for president in 2020, nearly word-for-word, just minutes apart, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the New York Post, the 80-year-old president recounted how he was enjoying retirement after serving as Barack Obama's vice president when the events in Charlottesville took place.
"You remember those folks walking out of the fields literally carrying torches, with Nazi swastikas, holding them forward, singing the same vicious, antisemitic bile — the same exact bile — bile that was sung in — in Germany in the early '30s," Biden told the crowd. "And a young woman was killed. A young woman was killed."
Biden then referred to the former president, Donald Trump, who said that there were "very fine people on both sides" when asked about the Charlottesville incident. According to Biden, this was the moment when he decided to run for president again.
After telling the story once, Biden proceeded to tell it again just 20 minutes later. He reiterated the details of the Charlottesville rally, the acts of violence, and Trump's response to the situation nearly word for word.
While repeating stories or phrases can be common in the elderly, medical experts warn that it could be a sign of dementia or even Alzheimer's disease.
The President's stumbling during public statements has raised concerns about his cognitive fitness, with some questioning his ability to serve a second term.
- Biden's Latest Gaffe: 80-year-old President Walks Into Flag Then Snubs Brazilian President During United Nations Event
- 'Most Likely and Most Dangerous': Michelle Obama Will Be Picked By Dems to Replace Joe Biden, Says Ted Cruz
- President Joe Biden Fears He 'Might Be Dead' Before Hunter's Legal Troubles Are Resolved: 'He Cries Every Day'
Notably, this is not the first time Biden has faced criticism for his mental acuity. Previously, he has struggled to recall people's names and made factual errors. A recent book about his White House tenure revealed that he has difficulty quickly recalling names and privately admits to feeling tired.
A poll conducted by Associated Press-NORC found that 77% of Americans believe Biden is too old to effectively govern if he were to win a second term.
Despite these concerns, the president has shown no indication that he plans to withdraw from the 2024 race.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
As RadarOnline.com recently reported, Trump attacked the 80-year-old President over his age and mental capabilities while also stumbling over his own words and confusing Biden for Obama during the same speech.
"The radical left thugs have weaponized law enforcement to arrest their leading political opponent, and leading by a lot, including Obama," the ex-president told his supporters at the rally.
Trump is the second oldest President to hold office, only behind Biden himself.