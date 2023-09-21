Biden Raises Concern After Repeating Same Story Twice 'Word for Word' Within Minutes

According to the New York Post, the 80-year-old president recounted how he was enjoying retirement after serving as Barack Obama's vice president when the events in Charlottesville took place.

"You remember those folks walking out of the fields literally carrying torches, with Nazi swastikas, holding them forward, singing the same vicious, antisemitic bile — the same exact bile — bile that was sung in — in Germany in the early '30s," Biden told the crowd. "And a young woman was killed. A young woman was killed."

Biden then referred to the former president, Donald Trump, who said that there were "very fine people on both sides" when asked about the Charlottesville incident. According to Biden, this was the moment when he decided to run for president again.