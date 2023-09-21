Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Joe Biden

Biden Raises Concern After Repeating Same Story Twice 'Word for Word' Within Minutes

donald trump jr twitter hacked president dead joe biden
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 21 2023, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

President Joe Biden's age and mental fitness have come into question yet again after a recent campaign reception in Manhattan. During his remarks at the gathering, he repeated statements about the 2017 Charlottesville riot and his decision to run for president in 2020, nearly word-for-word, just minutes apart, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
president joe biden walks into flag snubs brazilian president un event jpg
Source: MEGA

Calls have grown for Biden to drop out of next year’s presidential race.

According to the New York Post, the 80-year-old president recounted how he was enjoying retirement after serving as Barack Obama's vice president when the events in Charlottesville took place.

"You remember those folks walking out of the fields literally carrying torches, with Nazi swastikas, holding them forward, singing the same vicious, antisemitic bile — the same exact bile — bile that was sung in — in Germany in the early '30s," Biden told the crowd. "And a young woman was killed. A young woman was killed."

Biden then referred to the former president, Donald Trump, who said that there were "very fine people on both sides" when asked about the Charlottesville incident. According to Biden, this was the moment when he decided to run for president again.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden fears dead before hunter legal troubles resolved cries jpg
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden is the oldest sitting President in U.S. history.

After telling the story once, Biden proceeded to tell it again just 20 minutes later. He reiterated the details of the Charlottesville rally, the acts of violence, and Trump's response to the situation nearly word for word.

While repeating stories or phrases can be common in the elderly, medical experts warn that it could be a sign of dementia or even Alzheimer's disease.

The President's stumbling during public statements has raised concerns about his cognitive fitness, with some questioning his ability to serve a second term.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jr twitter hacked president dead joe biden
Source: MEGA

Trump and Biden are nearly neck and neck in recent election polls.

Notably, this is not the first time Biden has faced criticism for his mental acuity. Previously, he has struggled to recall people's names and made factual errors. A recent book about his White House tenure revealed that he has difficulty quickly recalling names and privately admits to feeling tired.

A poll conducted by Associated Press-NORC found that 77% of Americans believe Biden is too old to effectively govern if he were to win a second term.

Despite these concerns, the president has shown no indication that he plans to withdraw from the 2024 race.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar

As RadarOnline.com recently reported, Trump attacked the 80-year-old President over his age and mental capabilities while also stumbling over his own words and confusing Biden for Obama during the same speech.

"The radical left thugs have weaponized law enforcement to arrest their leading political opponent, and leading by a lot, including Obama," the ex-president told his supporters at the rally.

Trump is the second oldest President to hold office, only behind Biden himself.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.