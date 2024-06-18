Tripping Up Trump? Donald Slips With Own Gaffe While Shamelessly Mocking Biden's Cognitive Abilities: 'Know What a Clean Fake Is?'
Former president Donald Trump went on a tirade about commander-in-chief rival Joe Biden, claiming the sitting president is "humiliating our country on the world stage."
During a speaking event in Racine, Wisconsin, the embattled GOP frontrunner addressed recent clips of Biden casting doubt on his cognitive abilities before making his own gaffe.
"You saw what happened this weekend. It's turning the United States into a total joke all over the world. First, he wandered off the G7 in Europe on this stage. He looked like he didn't know where the hell he was, but he didn't know where he was," Trump said to a crowd of his supporters roaring in approval.
Trump railed against Biden on Tuesday after White House spokesperson Andrew Bates responded by denouncing the "cheap fakes" depicting the president as lost and confused, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"He's blaming it now on AI. He's saying … he doesn't what AI is, but that's ok," Trump said.
Trump mentioned the viral clip of Biden touching forehead to forehead with the Pope at the G7 summit in Italy, calling it "strange" during his rally.
"But Crooked Joe and his handlers are insisting he's sharper than ever, and they say the videos of Crooked Joe shuffling around are clean fakes," he continued. "You know what a clean fake is? They're deceptively edited. They say they're deceptively edited."
"All of the mistakes that he's made. Every day. He can't go anywhere without a mistake," Trump went on before using the term "clean fakes" again instead of "cheap fakes."
"And I don't think clean fakes, although they do," Trump added. "They do that. They do that."
"Deepfakes" are misleading audio, video or images that are created or edited with AI technology, NBC reported, citing researchers Britt Paris and Joan Donovan.
Cheap fakes can be rendered through Photoshop, lookalikes, re-contextualizing footage, speeding, or slowing, the duo further explained.
Trump spoke out after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended Biden.
"It tells you everything that we need to know about how desperate Republicans are here," Jean-Pierre said, claiming the critics are looking for reasons to chastise him.
"And instead of talking about the president's performance in office, and what I mean by that is his legislative wins, what he's been able to do for the American people across the country, were seeing these deepfakes, these manipulated videos. And it is, again, done in bad faith."