Biden's Secret Service Agent Robbed at Gunpoint During President's Trip to California for Star-Studded Hollywood Fundraiser
A Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint during President Joe Biden’s trip to California for a star-studded Hollywood fundraiser, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come after President Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign raised a record $28 million on Saturday night, it was revealed that a member of his Secret Service detail was robbed at gunpoint shortly after the fundraiser ended.
Even more startling was the fact that the agent reportedly opened fire and “discharged their service weapon during the incident,” according to USSS spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi.
Although the agent was not injured during the robbery at gunpoint, it remains unclear if the suspected assailant was hit by the agent’s gunfire.
“We are thankful that the employee did not sustain any injuries,” Guglielmi said in a statement regarding the Secret Service agent shortly after the incident.
Meanwhile, the Tustin Police Department confirmed that the attack happened at approximately 9:36 PM on Saturday as the Secret Service agent was returning back from a work assignment in the city of Tustin.
The suspected assailant reportedly stole the Secret Service agent’s bag during the altercation. Officers are still looking for a silver Infiniti FX35 that the suspect was allegedly driving at the time of the robbery.
Although police have not yet found the suspect, they did confirm that they located some of the Secret Service member’s belongings in the nearby area.
As for President Biden, he was said to be safe and back at his hotel when the agent was robbed at gunpoint.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the incident on Saturday night after the president’s Hollywood fundraiser came months after a similar incident unfolded in Washington, D.C., between Biden’s granddaughter’s Secret Service detail and a pair of suspected thieves.
Members of Naomi Biden’s Secret Service detail reportedly opened fire after a pair of suspected robbers broke into a United States government vehicle in Georgetown back in November.
“On November 12 around 11:58 PM in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC, Secret Service agents encountered possibly three individuals breaking a window on a parked and unoccupied government vehicle,” Guglielmi said in a statement after that incident.
“During this encounter, a federal agent discharged a service weapon, and it is believed no one was struck,” the USSS spokesperson continued. “The offenders immediately fled the scene in a red vehicle and a regional lookout was issued to supporting units.”
“There was no threat to any of the Secret Service’s protectees,” Guglielmi added regarding President Biden’s granddaughter.
The DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service investigated the incident. Two individuals were ultimately arrested and charged earlier this year in connection to the break-in.