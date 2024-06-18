Nip/Tuck Denial: 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay Denies Nose Job Rumors — but Makes Plastic Surgery Confession

"Despite popular opinion, I legitimately have not had a nose job," the 39-year-old actress and reality TV personality declared on a new episode of her Scheananigans With Scheana Shay podcast.

"But I really see why everyone thinks that I have," she added. "When I see a photo of me from [Vanderpump Rules] season 1, specifically from the right side, and then I see a photo of me from season 11 — with perfect glam — from the left side, my face legit does look different on both sides."

She explained that she nearly always poses from the left side because "I know my angles. But I totally get it. If I see a side-by-side of a before and after, I’m like, 'Damn, it does look like I’ve had work done.'"