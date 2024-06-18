Your tip
Nip/Tuck Denial: 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay Denies Nose Job Rumors — but Makes Plastic Surgery Confession

'Vanderpump Rules' star Scheana Shay has denied rumors that she got a nose job.

Jun. 18 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay has denied rumors that she got a rhinoplasty after years of speculation from fans, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Despite popular opinion, I legitimately have not had a nose job," the 39-year-old actress and reality TV personality declared on a new episode of her Scheananigans With Scheana Shay podcast.

"But I really see why everyone thinks that I have," she added. "When I see a photo of me from [Vanderpump Rules] season 1, specifically from the right side, and then I see a photo of me from season 11 — with perfect glam — from the left side, my face legit does look different on both sides."

She explained that she nearly always poses from the left side because "I know my angles. But I totally get it. If I see a side-by-side of a before and after, I’m like, 'Damn, it does look like I’ve had work done.'"

If she had gotten a nose job, Shay said, she would've "probably got a really good deal on it" in exchange for promotion on her popular social media pages. "I would’ve posted about it. So, no," she continued. "Anything I get done in the future, if I do, you will see it."

Although she has long maintained that she hasn't had any plastic surgery work done, Shay has admitted to getting regular Botox injections starting around the time she appeared on 90210 in 2010.

Although she has long maintained that she hasn't had any plastic surgery work done, Shay has admitted to getting regular Botox injections starting around the time she appeared on '90210' in 2010.

Last year, Shay revealed that "the casting directors for 90210 are some of the reasons why" she "ended up getting Botox ... They told me that, for Disney, my facial expression was great. But for a more dramatic type of role, I needed to learn how to control my eyebrows."

"They were like, 'The role is yours, here's your callback. The role is yours, we want you for this, but we're bringing in a couple other girls as well because if you can't control your facial features then we're not going to give it to you.'"

"I can’t stand having forehead wrinkles on camera. It drives me insane," she told People in 2016. "I've had Botox since before season 1. So people are like, 'Oh my gosh, she’s gotten so much work done.’ I’ve had this literally since I was 25 years old."

She previously denied rumors that she had gone under the knife or even gotten filler during a 2021 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "I promise," she said at the time.

