Post Malone's Legal Battle Over Ex-Girlfriend's $350k Payout Drags on After Settlement Crumbles
Post Malone's nasty legal battle over his alleged “physical abuse” of his ex-girlfriend Ashlen Diaz will continue to drag out after the settlement fell apart. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show last week's hearing to dismiss the lawsuit against the rockstar, which a law firm brought on, has been pushed back nearly two months.
As this outlet reported, Martorell Law sued Malone — whose real name is Austin Post — and his ex in 2022, alleging Diaz hired the firm in her battle for palimony from the Circles singer after their 2018 breakup. The firm claimed it would be paid a percentage of the settlement when reached; however, Martorell Law alleged Malone convinced Diaz to drop her attorneys and work out a private deal to the alleged tune of $350k.
The firm went after the exes for damages, claiming it was owed a commission. That all seemed to change last year when Martorell Law informed the court it had reached a settlement with Malone and Diaz after claiming to have photos and text messages related to the rapper’s alleged “physical abuse” of his ex.
Now it's been revealed the legal feud will continue to play out in the public eye.
The documents dated June 14 stated, "The Court learns that the settlement has not yet been finalized and therefore continues today's hearing." The order to show has been moved to August 1 at the Inglewood, CA, courthouse.
RadarOnline.com told you first that Eduardo Martorell, a lawyer for the firm, claimed that Diaz claimed she suffered domestic abuse during her three-year relationship with Malone.
“During the course of my representation of Ms. Diaz, Ms. Diaz informed me that she suffered from acts of domestic abuse during her dating relationship with Defendant Post, which I now believe to be related to Ms. Diaz’s breach of the contingency fee agreement. Ms. Diaz provided me with photographs and text messages with Defendant Post, and information relating to Defendant Post’s abuse," he wrote.
Martorell claimed he had “hard and detailed” photographic and text evidence that allegedly showed “physical abuse within” the relationship and “emotional abuse and control within the” romance. He also alleged to have proof that Malone leveraged his position as “one of the most famous musicians in the world to ensure Ms. Diaz did not work, did not make her own money, did not celebrate certain competitive musicians, did not interact with certain men, and did not have independence.”
Malone fought to get the lawsuit tossed, arguing that he didn't control Diaz and could not force her to drop her legal team. His attempt to put the matter behind him fell apart when the firm revealed there were "problems surrounding the long-form settlement and a mediator is actively involved in facilitating a settlement between the parties.”