Post Malone's Legal Battle Over Ex-Girlfriend's $350k Payout Drags on After Settlement Crumbles

As this outlet reported, Martorell Law sued Malone — whose real name is Austin Post — and his ex in 2022, alleging Diaz hired the firm in her battle for palimony from the Circles singer after their 2018 breakup. The firm claimed it would be paid a percentage of the settlement when reached; however, Martorell Law alleged Malone convinced Diaz to drop her attorneys and work out a private deal to the alleged tune of $350k.

The firm went after the exes for damages, claiming it was owed a commission. That all seemed to change last year when Martorell Law informed the court it had reached a settlement with Malone and Diaz after claiming to have photos and text messages related to the rapper’s alleged “physical abuse” of his ex.

Now it's been revealed the legal feud will continue to play out in the public eye.