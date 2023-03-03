Post Malone Accused Of Refusing To Sit For Deposition In Battle Over $350k Paid To Ex-Girlfriend Ashlen
Post Malone has been accused of refusing to sit for a deposition in a court battle involving his ex-girlfriend Ashlen Diaz, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Post and Diaz are being sued by the law firm Martorell Law.
Martorell Law was hired by Diaz after her breakup with Post in 2018. The two had dated for 3 years.
She wanted Post to pay her palimony, which is a term used for support paid to a partner after a split when two parties were not married.
Martorell Law said Diaz agreed to pay the firm a percentage of any settlement reached with Post. The firm said it spent a substantial amount of time working on the case only to have Diaz hash out a deal with Post privately.
The firm accused Post of convincing Diaz to drop them and work out the secret settlement. The entertainer ended up paying Diaz $350k to settle her claims.
Martorell Law said it never received a dime. The firm brought the lawsuit to collect on the money owed plus additional damages.
Recently, Martorell Law asked for a default judgment against Post in the amount of $787,027.60. The firm said despite being served the musician at his home in Utah had blown off the case.
Post’s lawyers rushed to the court objecting to the service claiming the musician never received notice until recently.
Post told the court, “Because of the nature of my work as a touring musician, I spend most of my time on the road traveling for work or performing on tour. Indeed, in 2022, I only spent an estimated combined total of 2 months in the State of Utah.”
He wrote, “I had no idea I had been sued, and I had no idea I was a party to this action. I did not learn about the existence of this lawsuit until on or around December 19, 2022, upon which my attorneys were swiftly notified.”
Post asked for additional time to respond to the case.
In newly filed documents, Martorell Law now claims that they attempted to schedule the deposition of Post and his manager Andre London.
The firm said Post’s lawyers “refused to accommodate the request and instead threatened to bring malicious prosecution charges after” the lawyer “six times despite Martorell noting repeatedly that he heard the threat and respectfully requesting he not repeat it.”
The judge has yet to rule.