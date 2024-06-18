Biden Family Planned $120 Million Venture in Tax Haven While Joe Was Vice-President; FBI Knew About Massive Deal Since 2016

As far back as 2016, the FBI learned that Hunter Biden and his partners had conspired to set up a new venture worth $120 million in Liechtenstein which the owner of Burisma Holdings would finance, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a stunning development to come one week after President Joe Biden’s son was found guilty of three federal gun charges, new documents obtained by Just the News on Monday found that Hunter was involved in a lucrative venture eight years ago.