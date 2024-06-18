Biden Family Planned $120 Million Venture in Tax Haven While Joe Was Vice-President; FBI Knew About Massive Deal Since 2016
As far back as 2016, the FBI learned that Hunter Biden and his partners had conspired to set up a new venture worth $120 million in Liechtenstein which the owner of Burisma Holdings would finance, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a stunning development to come one week after President Joe Biden’s son was found guilty of three federal gun charges, new documents obtained by Just the News on Monday found that Hunter was involved in a lucrative venture eight years ago.
The major deal, which was kept hidden from the public for almost a decade, reportedly unfolded while Hunter was part of Burisma's board of directors and while his father served as vice president and was overseeing U.S.-Ukraine relations.
According to the documents obtained by Just the News this week, the venture of Burnham Energy Security LLC – which was spearheaded by Burisma's owner, Nykola Zlochevsky – aimed to revolutionize the energy industry and elevate Burisma's global stature with a massive influx of capital.
The endeavor also entailed Hunter's pivotal role in the new company by cementing its growth and financial backing.
Zlochevsky's lieutenant, Vadym Pozharskyi, emphasized the significance of Hunter's involvement for the project's credibility.
“You mentioned to me that it's also you and [Hunter Biden] who will be the founders of the LLC in Delaware. Cliff mentioned only yourself,” Pozharskyi wrote to Hunter’s then-business partner, Devon Archer, in one email dated August 2015.
“For credibility ‘Ukrainian’ purposes you both would be better,” Pozharskyi added.
However, the ambitious plan later hit a roadblock in September 2015 when several difficult events transpired.
Hunter’s associate, Jason Galanis, faced arrest in a securities fraud case that year. U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Geoffrey Pyatt, then urged probes into Zlochevsky's corruption allegations which ultimately prompted the intervention of a U.S. lobbying firm on behalf of Burisma.
- Hunter Biden Files Motion for New Trial in Federal Gun Case — Before Mysteriously Canceling the Motion Just Moments Later
- WATCH: President Joe Biden FREEZES UP During $28M Star-studded Fundraiser — as Barack Obama LEADS HIM Off the Stage
- President Joe Biden Raises Record $28 Million Ahead of Star-studded Campaign Fundraiser in Los Angeles
The sudden series of events culminated when then-Vice President Biden allegedly pressured Ukraine to dismiss its chief prosecutor amid mounting scrutiny on Burisma – a move that apparently complicated the venture's trajectory.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
But despite the meticulous efforts to forge ahead, the Burnham Energy Security deal eventually dissipated as legal entanglements and geopolitical upheavals rendered the project unfeasible.
Also surprising was the fact that Hunter’s failed $120 million venture was reportedly chronicled in a cache of more than 3 million documents seized by the FBI from Hunter and his business partners during an investigation into suspected securities fraud almost a decade ago.
The documents were only turned over earlier this year when Devon Archer, Hunter’s former business partner, appeared before the House Oversight Committee as part of the committee’s ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Biden.
Hunter was directly implicated in at least one email between himself, Archer, and Vadym Pozharskyi.
“Burnham Energy Security Fund: we started a legal discussion between our lawyers and legal counsels from your side (through Devon's kind introduction),” Pozharskyi wrote to Hunter and Archer in August 2015.
“At the moment,” Pozharsky added, “we're working on structure and all related issues.”