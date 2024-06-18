Bombshell: The Six-Second Signal That Could Finally Solve the Mystery of MH370 After 10 Years

British scientists have discovered a signal that could solve the decade-long mystery of the lost Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370's final resting place, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The plane, which vanished on a routine flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Beijing, China, on March 8, 2014, is believed to have crashed into the Indian Ocean after deviating from its course for unknown reasons and running out of fuel.

Researchers from Cardiff University are analyzing data from hydrophones that picked up a six-second signal recorded around the time that the plane likely crashed into the ocean.