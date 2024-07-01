Seacrest was tapped as the next host of the long-running game show after Sajak, 77, announced his retirement after more than four decades hosting the show.

“Ryan tends to bite off more than he can chew,” an insider told us about the jack-of-all-trades, who also hosts American Idol, does a radio show and has a cooking series in the works.

“He’s a bundle of nerves right now, but he wanted to be the next Dick Clark and that’s what he’s become. He’s only human, though — and filling Pat Sajak’s huge shoes on Wheel of Fortune is a challenge of epic proportions."