Ryan Seacrest's 'Wheel Of Fortune' Jitters: Fighting Off 'Inevitable Nerves' With Sleep, Herbal Tea Ahead of Hosting Gig

Composite photo of TV host Ryan Seacrest.
Source: MEGA

Ryan Seacrest's nerves are at an all-time high as he prepares to take over 'Wheel of Fortune.'

By:

Jul. 1 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Hardest-workingman-in-Hollywood Ryan Seacrest's head is spinning as he prepares to take over for Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders revealed Seacrest, 49, has turned to unique methods in hopes of calming his anxieties over his new gig.

ryan seacrest cooking up celeb chef gig food empire
Source: MEGA

Seacrest was tapped to take over hosting duties following Pat Sajak's retirement announcement.

Seacrest was tapped as the next host of the long-running game show after Sajak, 77, announced his retirement after more than four decades hosting the show.

“Ryan tends to bite off more than he can chew,” an insider told us about the jack-of-all-trades, who also hosts American Idol, does a radio show and has a cooking series in the works.

“He’s a bundle of nerves right now, but he wanted to be the next Dick Clark and that’s what he’s become. He’s only human, though — and filling Pat Sajak’s huge shoes on Wheel of Fortune is a challenge of epic proportions."

ryan seacrest cooking up celeb chef gig food empire
Source: MEGA

Sources revealed Seacrest is listening to audio books, drinking teas and paying for 'Tibetan singing bowls for deep relaxation.'

Sources snitch he has a long list of tried-and-true ways to stay on top of his game before he starts taping episodes, which begin airing in September.

“He’s doing everything possible to cope with the inevitable nerves ahead of his hosting gig, and that includes getting at least eight hours of sleep a night and listening to audio books for anxiety because Ryan never knows how to clock off on his own,” the mole dished.

ryan seacrest privately laughing off nick cannon work comment
Source: MEGA

Seacrest's 'Wheel of Fortune' episodes will air in September.

“He has many other tricks up his sleeve he’s found to be highly beneficial. Just going outside for a breath of fresh air and sunshine helps him to chill when he’s feeling anxious, and you can bet he’ll have a cozy, air-conditioned trailer at the studio where he can retreat to unwind," the source continued.

Seacrest's woo-woo game plan is said to include drinking calming herbal teas like chamomile and ginger, our source says. “And he’s doing yoga and chanting mantras. He has someone play Tibetan singing bowls for deep relaxation, and he loves his essential oils, aromatherapy diffusers and massages.”

ryan seacrest vanna white wheel of fortune mystery new woman
Source: Wheel of Fortune

Seacrest shared a photo of himself, Sajak and co-host Vanna White.

The media mogul is also getting ahead of the game by ingratiating himself with Wheel fans by posting a heartfelt tribute to Sajak, along with a photo of him, the 77-year-old and his longtime co-host Vanna White, 67.

“Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune! Your dedication, charm and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades,” he wrote. “Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you’ve created countless wonderful memories for viewers. You’ve set the standard for hosts everywhere.”

