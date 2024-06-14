"Ryan's used to having a lot on his plate and he takes his passion for cooking — and the food business as a whole — seriously," a source said, revealing Seacrest has the prowess to do it.

"Every time he shares one of his dishes, he gets such a great reaction from fans he's now saying he's got what it takes to become the next Bobby Flay," they added.

Seacrest currently has a net worth of $450 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which means he is nearly halfway to becoming a billionaire.