Ryan Seacrest Cooking Up Celeb Chef Gig, Furiously Spins Plates Trying to Kick Bobby & Rachael From Kitchen

By:

Jun. 14 2024

Ryan Seacrest is ready to showcase his culinary skills for the world to see, according to a sensational report which claimed a food empire could earn him some serious cash.

Seacrest already has a booked and busy schedule with his new Wheel of Fortune hosting gig while also continuing his 22-year run as a host for American Idol, but insiders said that isn't stopping him from pursuing his next business venture, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"He's a creative thinker and there's nothing to stop him," said a tipster.

"Ryan's used to having a lot on his plate and he takes his passion for cooking — and the food business as a whole — seriously," a source said, revealing Seacrest has the prowess to do it.

"Every time he shares one of his dishes, he gets such a great reaction from fans he's now saying he's got what it takes to become the next Bobby Flay," they added.

Seacrest currently has a net worth of $450 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which means he is nearly halfway to becoming a billionaire.

"He believes he's got the talent and drive to do it — and that means putting out cookbooks, gourmet restaurants, shows, food products and kitchen gadgets," spilled the insider who predicted he can hold his own alongside Flay and famed chef Rachael Ray.

"You'd think he'd be satisfied with what he's already got, but it's not Ryan's style to sit still. He's a creative thinker and there's nothing to stop him," the tipster told National Enquirer.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Seacrest for comment.

Seacrest's first Wheel of Fortune episode will air in Sept. 2024 after it was revealed he would be serving as host and a consulting producer on the popular long-running game show.

In a newly released promo, retired host Pat Sajak told Seacrest, "You're never going to find a better job, and you're never going to find a better co-host," referring to none other than Vanna White.

"Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune!" Seacrest began his own statement celebrating the end of an era. "Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades."

"Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you've created countless wonderful memories for viewers. You've set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era," Seacrest continued. "Best wishes for all your future endeavors!"

