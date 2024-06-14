Justin Bieber is a bundle of nerves as the expectant papa awaits the birth of his first child with wife Hailey Bieber, according to sources.

RadarOnline.com learned the model has apparently been soothing her spouse while easing her own jitters by confiding in her mother, Kennya Baldwin, and her cousin, Ireland Baldwin.

Hailey, 27, and Justin, 30, announced they were expecting their first child on May 9, and celebrated with a romantic trip to Hawaii where they renewed their wedding vows. After recent rumors of a rough patch in their relationship, the high-profile couple reportedly viewed the pregnancy as a "fresh start" in their marriage.