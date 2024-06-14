Bieber Baby Blues: 'Jittery' Justin a 'Bundle of Nerves' — as Wife Hailey Steps in to Calm Him Before Baby No. 1
Justin Bieber is a bundle of nerves as the expectant papa awaits the birth of his first child with wife Hailey Bieber, according to sources.
RadarOnline.com learned the model has apparently been soothing her spouse while easing her own jitters by confiding in her mother, Kennya Baldwin, and her cousin, Ireland Baldwin.
Hailey, 27, and Justin, 30, announced they were expecting their first child on May 9, and celebrated with a romantic trip to Hawaii where they renewed their wedding vows. After recent rumors of a rough patch in their relationship, the high-profile couple reportedly viewed the pregnancy as a "fresh start" in their marriage.
Despite their excitement, a pal told the National Enquirer that Hailey, who is due in November, “really worries” about raising a child in a celebrity fishbowl. But Kennya — who is wed to Hailey’s dad, The Usual Suspects’ Stephen Baldwin — has plenty of advice.
“Kennya, along with Stephen, made sure Hailey and her sister had a normal childhood. She wasn’t trotted out for public display,” the insider explained. “Kennya told Hailey if she works at it, she and Justin can give their baby the same blessing.”
The soon-to-be mom and dad have been taking parenting classes and reading books to prepare for the little one's arrival, according to another insider. The source also said the pair were considering moving out of Los Angeles to raise their child, wanting to escape "the craziness" of the city.
"The main thing is they want a serene environment," the source explained, "Somewhere they can grow and thrive as a family."
An insider told Life & Style recently that while it was "no secret" Hailey and Justin have "had their issues ... they're really excited to welcome a baby into this world."
The source added, "They see this new chapter as a chance to put the past behind them."
By the time the couple shared the pregnancy news with the public, Hailey was reportedly already more than six months along. The Rhode Skin founder and her musician husband each shared a video of their vow renewal on social media, as Hailey showed off her baby bump in a white gown.
In March, Hailey addressed the speculation about the marriage being on the rocks, taking to Instagram to shut down the "false" rumors.
She said the posts floating around on social media — including one by her father, Stephen, asking his followers for "prayers" for the couple — were "blind items" from the "land of delusion."