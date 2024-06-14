The Future of Anti-aging Means Going Back to an Ancient Remedy

The goal of eternal youth has captured the imagination of health enthusiasts and biohackers alike. Last year, for example, a tech entrepreneur’s radical and extravagant anti-aging regimen to reverse his biological age sparked global attention.

At the heart of this quest lies an integrated approach that involves a meticulous combination of advanced technology, medical research, and lifestyle modifications. However, one of the most interesting aspects of this growing anti-aging phenomenon is the use of natural supplements.