Jailed Socialite Rebecca Grossman to Spend 61st Birthday in Custody as She Awaits Prison Transfer to Serve 15 Years to Life Sentence for Hit and Run

rebecca grossman to spend st birthday behind bars as she awaits prison transfer pp
Source: MEGA

By:

Jun. 13 2024, Published 8:15 p.m. ET

Convicted socialite Rebecca Grossman will spend her 61st birthday at the Los Angeles Twin Towers jail while awaiting her transfer to a state prison.

Online records viewed by RadarOnline.com show that she has been housed at the location since March.

rebecca grossman to spend st birthday behind bars as she awaits prison transfer
Source: MEGA

Police sources told this outlet that her booking photo will not be released to the public as that only pertains to cases when it is needed to enhance public safety.

This case, however, does not meet those standards, RadarOnline.com is told.

As we previously reported, Grossman, the wife of a prominent Los Angeles burn doctor, was sentenced Monday to 15 years to life in prison for the hit-and-run deaths of two young brothers in a crosswalk back in Sept. 2020.

rebecca grossman to spend st birthday behind bars as she awaits prison transfer
Source: MEGA

Authorities said Grossman fatally struck young brothers Mark Iskander, 11, and brother Jacob, 8, while speeding. Since the verdict earlier this year, many have brought flowers, balloons, and signs to the location of the crash in Westlake, CA, as a way to support the Iskander family.

The boys' devastated mother said that she plans to go visit Grossman in prison and demand an apology for killing her two sons.

It could now take anywhere from two to four weeks for Grossman to be transferred to one of three women's prisons in California, according to a new report from DailyMail.com.

rebecca grossman birthday behind bars awaits prison transfer
Source: MEGA

Mark likely died within minutes, an expert testified while Jacob was later pronounced dead.

The location she resides at currently consists of two towers, a medical services building, and the Los Angeles County Medical Center Jail Ward, according to their website.

Insiders said that Grossman was placed on suicide watch for the first few days at Twin Towers after an L.A. jury found Grossman guilty in February on all counts: two felony counts each of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter, and one felony count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death.

She hit the boys at high speeds while behind a car driven by her then-lover, former L.A. Dodgers pitcher Scott Erickson, and fled the scene.

rebecca grossman to spend st birthday behind bars as she awaits prison transfer
Source: MEGA

"We're obviously disappointed," Deputy District Attorney Ryan Gould said after her sentencing. "We felt that there were two lives that were taken, and therefore she should be punished for the two separate lives she took."

"There was a lack of remorse, even in court, when she said, 'I'm sorry for what happened.' Not once did she say she was sorry for what she did. She never has once taken responsibility for her own actions because according to her, it's always been someone else's fault."

