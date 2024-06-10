"Her action was grossly negligent which led to the loss of two lives, and she engaged in incredibly selfish behavior," Judge Joseph Brandolino said during her sentencing hearing, for which her family and the Iskanders were present in the courtroom.

Prosecutors claimed that Grossman was impaired and had both alcohol and valium in her system at the time. Evidence suggested she was traveling 73 to 81 mph in a 45 mph just before the collision.

Earlier in court, the boys' mother, Nancy, recalled waiting for Jacob to take his last breath at the hospital. "He was turning blue and I had to leave the room," she told the court.