Ex-MLB Pitcher Scott Erickson Allegedly Threatened Rebecca Grossman's Daughter, Hid in Bushes After Fatal Hit-and-Run: Report

Scott Erickson allegedly threatened the daughter of his Los Angeles socialite lover after she stumbled upon the ex-MLB pitcher hiding in a bush near where two young brothers were killed in a hit-and-run incident four years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Alexis Grossman, 19, recently testified that she saw Erickson lurking in a bush while police were questioning her mother – Rebecca Grossman – following the alleged street race that led to the deaths of Jacob Iskander, 8, and Mark Iskander, 11, on September 29, 2020.