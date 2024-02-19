Ex-MLB Pitcher Scott Erickson Allegedly Threatened Rebecca Grossman's Daughter, Hid in Bushes After Fatal Hit-and-Run: Report
Scott Erickson allegedly threatened the daughter of his Los Angeles socialite lover after she stumbled upon the ex-MLB pitcher hiding in a bush near where two young brothers were killed in a hit-and-run incident four years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Alexis Grossman, 19, recently testified that she saw Erickson lurking in a bush while police were questioning her mother – Rebecca Grossman – following the alleged street race that led to the deaths of Jacob Iskander, 8, and Mark Iskander, 11, on September 29, 2020.
The younger Grossman also recounted how Erickson later burst into the Grossman family home in a state of agitation shortly after the deadly crash.
“Why did your mom stop?” Erickson reportedly asked Alexis, according to her testimony on Friday. “Why did your mom stop?”
“He seemed very angry,” Alexis continued. “He was frantic. I could smell alcohol on him. He was freaking out. I was scared.”
Erickson then allegedly threatened the teenager.
“Don’t tell anyone you saw me,” the ex-MLB pitcher allegedly warned, “or I will ruin you and your family.”
Alexis later told the jury that she had stepped outside to receive a pizza delivery when she noticed her mother’s white Mercedes surrounded by police cars.
The younger Grossman claimed that she rushed to her mother’s side but was ultimately intercepted by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy.
“I ran out toward her,” Rebecca Grossman’s daughter told the court on Friday. “I was screaming: Mommy! Mommy!”
- Socialite Rebecca Grossman Says She's Suicidal After Receiving 'Hate' & 'Anger' For Killing 2 Brothers
- Ashton Kutcher's Slain Ex-Girlfriend's Father Claims He Saw Suspicious Vehicle Days Before Her Murder
- Godmother of San Diego Brothers, 4 and 8, Killed by Driver in Police-Pursuit Crash Raises Five-Figure Sum for Grieving Family
Then, as she turned away to leave the scene of the deadly hit-and-run, Alexis claimed that she witnessed Erickson emerging from his concealment in the bushes behind a tree. The pair reportedly locked eyes.
“He was peering out, and our gazes met,” Alexis Grossman recounted in court on Friday.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rebecca Grossman faces two counts of second-degree murder for the September 2020 deaths of Jacob and Mark Iskander.
She could potentially face a maximum sentence of 34 years in prison for her alleged involvement in the fatal incident in Westlake Village.
Meanwhile, Rebecca’s defense team recently argued that Erickson's black Mercedes SUV was the vehicle that struck the boys – not Rebecca’s white Mercedes.
Both Erickson and Rebecca are accused of consuming alcohol at a nearby restaurant before Rebecca pursued Erickson as they sped past the crosswalk on Triunfo Canyon Road at Saddle Mountain Drive while Nancy Iskander was crossing with her three sons.
The socialite reportedly registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.076% in her breathalyzer test following the crash. Traces of Valium were also reportedly found in her bloodstream.
When questioned by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Ryan Gould about why she had not informed the deputy on the scene about spotting Erickson in hiding, Alexis Grossman expressed regret.
“I wish I had because, if I had, we wouldn’t be here right now,” Alexis lamented on Friday.