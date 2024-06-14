Lil Wayne's Ex-Bodyguard Fights to Keep Assault and Battery Lawsuit Against Rapper From Being Tossed Over Clerical Mixup

The rapper's ex-employee claimed the incident caused him "physical injury" as well as "severe emotional distress" and PTSD, on top of "incurring medical bills," loss of immediate wages, and having his "earning capacity reduced." He asked the California court to grant him unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

However, he must now prove that he filed the complaint before the two-year statute of limitations had run out for his allegations.

In a motion filed on June 11, Christian claimed he filed the lawsuit electronically a little after noon on Dec. 1, 2023 — the last day he was eligible to do so. However, it wasn't entered into the system that day "due to a discrepancy," and the filing was therefore rejected.