Deviant: Ex-Spandau Ballet Singer Raped and Filmed Himself Molesting Sleeping Women, Court Told

Ross Wild is accused of sexually assaulting at least five women.

Jun. 13 2024, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

A former member of pop group Spandau Ballet admitted was accused of filming himself sexually assaulting women in their sleep, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A jury heard the opening statements regarding the accusations against Ross Davidson — also known to fans as Ross Wild — at London's Wood Green crown court on Tuesday, June 11.

Davidson's trial began in London on Tuesday, June 11.

"He sings, plays the guitar and is said to be charming and charismatic," Prosecutor Richard Hearnden said, according to the Sun. "His darker side is not the first thing that many women and girls notice about him. But the women in this case can all attest to that sinister part of his personality."

Davidson is accused of rape and sexual offenses against five women between 2013 and 2023. Some of his alleged victims were unaware that they had been assaulted until police showed them shocking graphic footage Davison allegedly recorded.

Prosecutors argue Davidson will claim the sinister acts were simply role-play.

In one sinister instance, Davidson is accused of secretly filming himself raping a woman in his North London flat after an argument in October 2023. The prosecutor alleged the pop star would attempt to claim the act was a fetish role-play.

"According to the complainant, the defendant said he had a particular fantasy," Hearnden said. "He said it was his fantasy, his desire, to have sex with a woman while she was asleep."

Some victims allegedly were unaware they had been violated until police showed them recordings of the acts.

Davidson is also accused of fondling a second woman's breasts. A third woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and filmed as she slept while at the Cannes Film Festival in France – and a fourth woman was allegedly secretly recorded while performing a sex act on the pop star without her consent before he later raped her.

"She was being used as some sort of sexual slave," the prosecutor claimed. "He wanted to have sexual intercourse five or six times a night. When she said it was too much, he forced her to have sex."

Davidson denied all accusations against him.

A fifth victim reportedly woke up to Davidson raping her. When he was arrested in 2021, he claimed the sex was all consensual.

The prosecutor argued Davidson's acts were "because he expects to get sex on demand that he will resort to rape and sexual assault if he is not given what he thinks he deserves."

Davidson has denied three alleged rapes, three alleged sexual acts, voyeurism, intimidation and controlling behavior.

