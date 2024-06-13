"He sings, plays the guitar and is said to be charming and charismatic," Prosecutor Richard Hearnden said, according to the Sun. "His darker side is not the first thing that many women and girls notice about him. But the women in this case can all attest to that sinister part of his personality."

Davidson is accused of rape and sexual offenses against five women between 2013 and 2023. Some of his alleged victims were unaware that they had been assaulted until police showed them shocking graphic footage Davison allegedly recorded.