Bachelor Nightmare: Joey Graziadei, Fiancée Living With her Friends After She Quit her Job, his Credit Score Tanked

The Bachelor's Joey Graziadei and his fiancèe, Kelsey Anderson, have resorted to living with roommates after the TV lead's credit score tanked and Anderson quit her job.

The lovebirds got engaged on the finale of the ABC show 's 28th season, which premiered in January. Yet while he found love on the show, Graziadei, 29, confessed to neglecting his finances during the 10 weeks of filming.

This year's star of The Bachelor , Joey Graziadei , and his fiancèe, Kelsey Anderson , have resorted to living with roommates after they returned home from the show to find the TV lead's credit score had tanked and Anderson quit her job, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I went on a TV show and I come back and my credit score bombed," the reality star confessed. "I was like, ‘I can’t even get into an apartment building. Jesus Christ.'”

Graziadei and Anderson, 26, opened up about their money troubles on Monday's episode of former Bachelorette contestant Jason Tartick 's Trading Secrets podcast. Graziadei said his credit score was at a comfortable 730 before he went on the show, but during his televised quest for love, "I had a payment from a credit card that I didn't answer for two and a half months."

Graziadei confessed that his credit score tanked while he was away filming 'The Bachelor.'

Anderson also revealed on the podcast that she had quit her job, saying, "I had to quit, we've just been so busy, I felt like it wasn't fair to my job, you know, juggling between all of this and not being able to focus on the project at hand."

The couple decided to shack up with two of Anderson's girlfriends while they get their bearings, moving into a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house where Anderson lived before her stint on The Bachelor.

“He was just living with his sister, so I was like, ‘You can move in with me,'” Anderson said. “I have a very big room, and my roommates were all in."