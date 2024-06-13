Where'd You Go, Joe? President Biden Wanders Off at G7 Summit Before Being Pulled Back by Italian Prime Minister
President Joe Biden appeared to aimlessly wander off during the G7 summit, looking out yonder for a few moments until Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pulled him back.
The commander-in-chief was focused elsewhere as world leaders applauded a parachuting presentation on Thursday afternoon, RadarOnline.com has learned.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were among those who attended a skydiving demonstration.
It's unclear what Biden was gazing at, but some eagle-eyed social media users believe he may have been observing someone next to him repacking his gear as the president gave a quick thumbs up.
Meloni was seen placing her hand on the president's arm to get his attention so he could rejoin the group. The rest of the leaders then gathered around Biden for a photo op, before which he put on his sunglasses.
"This wasn't the only awkward encounter between the two. Biden was caught on camera saluting Meloni before shuffling away," media personality Collin Rugg wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, as others sounded off about the viral video on social media.
The tweet was referring to when Biden had a strange exchange with Meloni, saluting her as he arrived at the venue in southern Puglia.
"I think I know why Biden got distracted. Since today, June 13, is National Pigeon Day, he must have seen a flock of pigeons at the G7 summit," another social media user quipped.
After the photo op, Biden walked over to one of the parachutists, shook his hand and saluted him.
"He was talking to someone. This is so desperate," one posted in Biden's defense while others joined in. "He was trying to talk to someone. You have to post this random garbage because the Republican nominee has nothing to run on," another wrote in response to the clip.
Today, Biden also doubled down on his claims he won't pardon his embattled son Hunter, who was found guilty on three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018.
"I'm extremely proud of my son, Hunter," the president said during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "He has overcome an addiction. He's one of the brightest, most decent men I know. And I am satisfied that I'm not gonna do anything, I said I abide by the jury decision. I will do that. And I will not pardon him."