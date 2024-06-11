Your tip
It's Time for Biden to Drop out of 2024 Presidential Race, Top Pollster Suggests — as Approval Rating Hits 'All-Time Low'

Source: MEGA

Joe Biden's approval rating drops below 40 percent.
Joe Biden's approval rating drops below 40 percent.

By:

Jun. 11 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

A top pollster suggested incumbent Joe Biden drop out of the presidential race due to his approval ratings being at an "all-time low," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Despite presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump being convicted of 34 felonies — while facing three other criminal trials — he remains a threatening opponent as Biden's approval rating drops over dissatisfaction on several key voting issues.

The pollster noted Biden dropping out is a 'big risk' but is 'more than fair to ask.'

"Biden just hit a new all-time low in approval (37.4%)," Silver, who is a data analyst and founder of FiveThirtyEight, wrote in an X post on June 10.

"Dropping out would be a big risk. But there's some threshold below which continuing to run is a bigger risk. Are we there yet? I don't know. But it's more than fair to ask."

The pollster claimed Democrats 'would have been better served' if Biden didn't seek re-election.

Silver suggested the Democrat party "would have been better served" if Biden, 81, decided to not seek re-election.

"What's clearer [in my opinion] is that Democrats would have been better served if Biden had decided a year ago not to seek a second term, which would have allowed them to have some semblance of a primary process and give voters a say among the many popular Democrats across the country," the pollster added.

Biden has faced criticism over the handling of the ongoing conflict in Gaza and immigration policies.

Joe Biden
Silver's not alone in his belief that Biden should have endorsed another lawmaker to lead the Democrat party rather than attempt re-election. Voters on both sides of the aisle have expressed outage at their candidate choices ahead of November's election.

Democrats have voiced concern over the 81-year-old's age and ability to lead the nation for another four years, as well as disappointment over Biden's handling of the ongoing conflict in Gaza and immigration policies.

Other critics suggested Donald Trump drop out after being convicted of 34 felonies.

Meanwhile, Republican support for the presumptive nominee is divided, especially in light of Trump's recent criminal conviction and seemingly vowing to use the Oval Office to seek revenge on his presumed political adversaries if elected.

Social media users offered their take on Biden's alleged misstep in announcing his 2024 campaign.

"Yep. Biden should have announced sometime in Jan or Feb 2023 that he wasn’t running. It would have given his VP a chance to make a different impression on voters and given other dems a chance at a solid primary," one X user replied to Silver's post.

In a separate post, another user implored the ex-president to give up his campaign, "Trump should drop out immediately."

"He is a convicted felon, he faces massive future legal jeopardy, it's completely inappropriate for a man like him to run for president of the United States. There are other Republicans who can run in his stead. This shouldn't be debatable."

