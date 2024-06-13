Cancer Hell: Kevin Jonas Reveals Diagnosis as He Gets Surgery to Remove Mole and Tells Fans 'Get Checked'
Kevin Jonas revealed he was diagnosed with skin cancer and underwent surgery to remove a mole, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a selfie video, the 36-year-old pop star opened up about his shocking diagnosis and urged fans to get checked.
On Tuesday, June 11, The Jonas Brothers singer revealed his diagnosis in an Instagram video captioned, "Friendly reminder to get your moles checked" with a prayer hands emoji.
"So today I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head," Kevin explained.
The singer then zoomed in on a cancerous mole on his forehead and noted, "Yes, that is an actual little skin cancer guy that started to grow."
"Now I have to get surgery to remove it. So here we go," the singer continued.
Kevin resumed filming post-surgery. He winced as he lifted the gauze bandage on his forehead, being care to cover the graphic area with an emoji.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Alright, I’m all done," Kevin said while sitting in his car. "Now it’s time to heal, heading home."
The father-of-two concluded his video with a message to his followers, "Make sure to get those moles checked, people!"
Fans quickly took to the singer's comment section to send him well wishes and thank him for being open about the experience.
"Thank you for being real and honest about your situation. Skin cancer is always looked at from a 'cut it off and done' kinda cancer. You sharing opens doors for others to realize how important it is to check your skin! Hope surgery went well and keep sharing your experiences, it truly matters," wrote one Instagram user.
The American Cancer Society also applauded Kevin for bringing awareness to skin cancer and advocating for early screening, "Thanks for sharing your story, Kevin! Glad you got it checked in time, that’s why it’s very important to #getscreened early. 🙌🏻"
The Skin Cancer Foundation echoed the American Cancer Society's comments and highlighted the importance of screenings, "So sorry to hear about your BCC, Kevin. Thank you for raising awareness. Early detection is key. Wishing you the best on your recovery journey."
Another fan suggested that "everything happens for a reason" — and had Kevin been on tour as previously scheduled, he may have missed the cancerous mole. They wrote, "Glad it was nothing major and wishing you a speedy recovery! But this is just another example that everything happens for a reason, if the tour wasn't postponed you might've not noticed it in a reasonable time frame."