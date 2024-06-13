'Deranged Obsession': Nancy Pelosi's Daughter FIRES BACK After Donald Trump Jokes About 'Perfect' Romance With Former House Speaker
Nancy Pelosi’s daughter fired back at Donald Trump this week after the embattled ex-president reportedly joked about sharing a “perfect” romance with the former House speaker, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a stirring development to come after Trump visited Capitol Hill on Thursday to meet with GOP lawmakers, the convicted felon ex-president is claimed to have made a controversial joke about former House Speaker Pelosi.
According to those in attendance on Thursday, Trump called Christine Pelosi a “whacko” and indicated that she told him he and Nancy would have been “perfect together” had “things been different.”
“Nancy Pelosi’s daughter is a whacko,” the 45th president reportedly said on Thursday morning. “Her daughter told me if things were different Nancy and I would be perfect together, there’s an age difference though.”
Pelosi’s daughter rushed to X shortly after to clarify that Trump’s alleged claim was a lie. She also slammed the “unhinged” ex-president and his “deranged obsession” with the former House speaker.
“Speaking for all 4 Pelosi daughters – this is a LIE,” Christine Pelosi tweeted on Thursday morning.
“His deceitful, deranged obsession with our mother is yet another reason Donald Trump is unwell, unhinged and unfit to step foot anywhere near her,” she continued, “or the White House.”
Meanwhile, a rep for former House Speaker Pelosi also commented on Trump’s bizarre claim about the pair’s “perfect” romance.
“That guy has clearly lost his marbles,” Pelosi’s spokesperson responded. “Not that he had many to begin with.”
As RadarOnline.com previously noted, the back-and-forth between Trump and Pelosi’s daughter came after the embattled ex-president returned to Capitol Hill on Thursday to meet with GOP lawmakers ahead of the general election in November.
Trump’s visit this week marked his first time back at the building since before the infamous Capitol riots on January 6, 2021 when his supporters attempted – and failed – to stop the certification of the 2020 election for Joe Biden.
Former House Speaker Pelosi targeted Trump shortly before his visit to Capitol Hill on Thursday and dubbed him the “instigator of an insurrection” who was on a “mission of dismantling our democracy.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Today, the instigator of an insurrection is returning to the scene of the crime,” Pelosi charged. “January 6 was a crime against the Capitol, that saw Nazi and Confederate flags flying under the dome that Lincoln built.”
“It was a crime against the Constitution and its peaceful transfer of power, in a desperate attempt to cling to power,” the former House speaker continued. “And it was a crime against members, heroic police officers and staff, that resulted in death, injury and trauma that endure to this day.”
“With his pledges to be a dictator on day one and seek revenge against his political opponents, Donald Trump comes to Capitol Hill today with the same mission of dismantling our democracy,” Pelosi added.
“But make no mistake – Trump has already cemented his legacy of shame in our hallowed halls.”