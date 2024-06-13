Rob Schneider went on a scathing rant about Will Smith this week, calling the actor an "a--hole," "liar" and "douchebag," RadarOnline.com can report.

Schneider, 60, was a guest on The Kyle & Jackie O Show Tuesday and pulled no punches as he expressed the disdain he felt about the moment the King Richard star, 55, notoriously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The actor and comedian, who worked with Rock on Saturday Night Live in the early '90s, told the Australian radio hosts that before the slap heard 'round the world, Smith had been "hiding the fact of who he really is, and it was exposed that night."