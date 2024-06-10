Bombshell Texts Exposed: Hunter Biden Allegedly Withdrew $800 From ATM and Met With Drug Dealer HOURS Before 2018 Gun Purchase
Hunter Biden allegedly withdrew $800 from an ATM and met with a drug dealer just a few hours before he purchased a handgun back in October 2018, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come as President Joe Biden’s son remains on criminal trial for federal gun charges in Wilmington, Delaware, alleged text messages from Hunter’s infamous “laptop from hell” surfaced.
According to several text messages obtained by Daily Mail, Hunter allegedly spoke with a drug dealer named Eladio Otero Jr. on October 11, 2018 – just one day before Hunter allegedly lied on a federal gun form on October 12, 2018.
“Meet me 7/11 at 3,” President Biden’s son allegedly texted Otero Jr. on October 11, 2018.
Even more surprising was the fact that Hunter allegedly texted back-and-forth with Otero Jr. several times in the days leading up to his purchase of a handgun in Wilmington on October 12, 2018.
“Can you meet me @ 7/11 now,” Hunter purportedly wrote in one message on the morning of October 10.
Daily Mail also obtained an alleged receipt from Hunter’s emails that showed how the embattled first son withdrew $800 from a Wells Fargo ATM at approximately 6:30 PM on the night of October 11.
Meanwhile, other emails and texts from Hunter’s infamous abandoned laptop showed that President Biden’s son allegedly purchased illicit drugs on October 13, 2018 – just one day after he purchased a handgun from a Wilmington gun store on October 12 of that year.
“Bernard who hangs at 7/11!on Greenhill and Lancaster I’m now off MD Av behind blue rocks stadium waiting for a dealer named Mookie,” Hunter purportedly wrote to his sister-in-law-turned-lover, Hallie Biden, on October 13.
Otero Jr., whom Hunter allegedly exchanged text messages with in the days before he purchased the handgun on October 12, was ultimately arrested and convicted last year for the use of a communication device to facilitate a drug conspiracy.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the alleged text messages connecting President Biden’s son to Otero Jr. surfaced on the same day that the prosecution and defense started their closing arguments in the federal gun case against Hunter.
Abbe Lowell, Hunter’s defense attorney, sparred back-and-forth with an FBI agent and witness named Erika Jensen prior to closing arguments on Monday morning.
Lowell called into question several of the claims made regarding Hunter’s alleged messages with Otero Jr. back in October 2018.
Lowell also questioned the veracity of the claim that Hunter was at a 7/11 to buy drugs at the time.
Jensen acknowledged under oath that there was no data connecting Hunter to the 7/11 in the days before or after he bought the handgun on October 12.
Jensen also acknowledged that there was no proof Hunter met with a man named “Mookie” to buy drugs on October 13.