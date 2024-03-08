Your tip
Lil Wayne Settles $500k Battle With Ex-Chef Over Alleged Wrongful Termination Weeks Before Trial

Wayne reached a settlement for the entire case.

By:

Mar. 8 2024, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Lil Wayne’s ex-chef who accused the rapper of wrongful termination has agreed to drop her lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Morghan Medlock informed the court that she hashed out a settlement with the musician on March 5.

Wayne denied all allegations of wrongdoing. .

As a result, Medlock said she would be filing to officially dismiss the case within the next 45 days.

The trial date of July 8, 2024, will be vacated.

Medlock demanded $500k in damages.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Medlock sued the Lollipop rapper after working for him for 2 years.

In her lawsuit, Medlock claimed she was let go after she asked for time off to take care of her child. She said she had taken a trip to Las Vegas with the rapper and his team for Memorial Day weekend.

Medlock said she prepared meals for Wayne and his guests during the holiday. During the trip, she found out her 10-year-old child injured his head and was taken to the hospital.

Medlock said she finished the job despite the medical emergency. The chef said she traveled with Wayne to the airport when it was time to leave. They hopped on a private jet but the pilot wouldn’t take off due to Wayne allegedly smoking.

Wayne demanded his ex-chef be grilled under oath.

The chef said she decided to book her own flight home to make it to her kid. Medlock claimed she informed Wayne’s assistant that she was leaving.

Days later, she said she got a call from the assistant who told her Wayne said “This isn’t going to work.” She was informed that he would no longer utilize her as his chef.

Medlock’s lawsuit demanded $500k in damages. The rapper denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He argued his actions were, “legitimate, good faith, justified, non-discriminatory, and or non-retaliatory business reasons.”

Before the settlement, the parties had been going back and forth over Medlock appearing for a deposition.

Wayne and his ex-chef reached the deal this month.

Wayne accused Medlock of failing to appear for a scheduled depo despite being on notice for months.

Wayne’s lawyer argued, “There is no undue burden and there is no harassment involved in requiring the [Medlock] herself, who is demanding a half million dollars from [Wayne], to sit for a day of deposition. [Medlock] is the most important witness for [Wayne] to depose. [Medlock] can travel 35 miles roundtrip and make arrangements to appear in person for one day of deposition. This is certainly reasonable given her claims against Wayne.”

The judge had yet to rule on the matter before the parties informed him of the settlement.

