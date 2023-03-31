Bobby Flay, Who? Rachael Ray Cooking Up Biggest Deal In Food Network's History: Sources

Rachael Ray's daytime gabber is ending after 17 seasons, but the 54-year-old chef has already got something cooking, RadarOnline.com has learned. Spies report she's in negotiations with The Food Network to develop hours of new shows that would pay her more than Bobby Flay, their biggest star.

"Bobby's multiyear $80 million deal is nothing compared to what Rachael is negotiating," spilled a source, even though a Rachael rep says there is "no truth" to this. "Bobby is great, but he's not Rachael," dished the insider. "She wants to try something new and exciting and will sign the biggest deal in Food Network history."

Rachael announced the end of her namesake show after 17 years earlier this month. "In my more than 20 plus years in television, I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with Rachael. However I've made the decision that's it's time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career," said Ray in a news release. "My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution."

RadarOnline.com is told the show will conclude after the current season. In the midst of the cooking program's ending, the professional chef revealed her newly-launched production company, Free Food Studios.

"I am truly excited to be able to introduce and develop new and upcoming epicurean talent on all platforms," she revealed weeks ago. "Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together." The President of CBS Media Ventures, Steve LoCascio, showed Rachael's value when he called her a "gamechanger in the daytime space."

"She made cooking accessible to the masses, taught viewers simple solutions on how to improve their lives and coaxed great stories out of celebrity guests with her relatable down-to-earth demeanor," he shared. "We're proud to have produced such a successful show with Rachael and her team for so many years. We'll miss Rachael on the air every day, but we'll always be family."

