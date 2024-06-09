First Photo of Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune Set Released — as He’s Snapped With Mystery New Woman at Chateau Marmont
Ryan Seacrest, the new host of Wheel of Fortune following Pat Sajak's retirement, was seen enjoying a night out with a mystery woman in Los Angeles shortly after Pat's final episode aired.
The TV personality was snapped with an unidentified brunette leaving Chateau Marmont Hotel, with the woman shielding her face from cameras.
Ryan, recently single after parting ways with longtime girlfriend Aubrey Paige, seemed to be in good spirits despite the woman's attempt to remain anonymous.
In a bittersweet moment for fans of the iconic game show Wheel of Fortune, the longtime host bid farewell after an impressive 41-year tenure.
On his final episode, which aired on Friday, June 7, 2024, Pat's emotional farewell marked the end of an era as he passed the torch to the former host of American Idol.
The poignant moment was captured as Pat, Ryan, and co-host Vanna White posed together on the Wheel of Fortune set, symbolizing the transition of hosts.
- End of an Era: Ryan Seacrest 'Stepping Up' for $28 Million 'Wheel of Fortune' Payday as Pat Sajak's Final Episode Date is Revealed
- Ryan Seacrest Working Overtime to Get Vanna White in His Corner as He Gears Up to Takeover 'Wheel of Fortune': Report
- Ryan Seacrest and GF Aubrey Paige Break Up After 3 Years, TV Host Felt 'Pressure' to Get Married and Have Kids: Sources
Sharing a heartfelt message with viewers, Pat expressed his gratitude and love for the show, its fans, and his co-host Vanna. In a fitting tribute, Ryan took to Instagram to honor Pat's remarkable career, sharing a photo and a video from the set.
The passing of the hosting baton was marked by a touching embrace between Pat and Vanna, emphasizing the camaraderie built over four decades of working together.
Notable throughout the show's history is the transition of hosts, with Chuck Woolery, Susan Stafford, and Bob Goen among those who have filled hosting roles over the years. However, it was Pat who became synonymous with Wheel of Fortune, hosting alongside Vanna White for four decades.
As Pat bid farewell, fans reflected on his impact on the show and the entertainment industry, marking the end of a chapter in television history.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Fans of the show have voiced mixed emotions about Ryan taking over as host.
Some have expressed doubts about the TV host filling Pat's shoes, while others have suggested an alternative candidate - Pat's daughter, Maggie.
Advocates for Maggie point to her family connection and potential to carry on her father's legacy in hosting the beloved game show. The speculation around the future host comes after Pat's retirement announcement, where Ryan was swiftly named as his replacement.