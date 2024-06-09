First Photo of Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune Set Released — as He’s Snapped With Mystery New Woman at Chateau Marmont

Sharing a heartfelt message with viewers, Pat expressed his gratitude and love for the show, its fans, and his co-host Vanna. In a fitting tribute, Ryan took to Instagram to honor Pat's remarkable career, sharing a photo and a video from the set.

The passing of the hosting baton was marked by a touching embrace between Pat and Vanna, emphasizing the camaraderie built over four decades of working together.

Notable throughout the show's history is the transition of hosts, with Chuck Woolery, Susan Stafford, and Bob Goen among those who have filled hosting roles over the years. However, it was Pat who became synonymous with Wheel of Fortune, hosting alongside Vanna White for four decades.

As Pat bid farewell, fans reflected on his impact on the show and the entertainment industry, marking the end of a chapter in television history.

