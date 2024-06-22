'What's Wrong With His Eyes': Justin Timberlake's Appearance Sparks Concern Following His Recent DWI Arrest

Fans shared footage of Timberlake's performance in Sin City back in May during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, showing the singer with noticeably red bloodshot eyes and an odd stare as he sang to thousands of people.

Attendees close enough to get a better look at the pop star were shocked and taken back when they noticed his "dreary-looking" face.

Several users on X, formerly known as Twitter, voiced their concerns, asking, "What's wrong with his eyes?" "Did he blink once?" and "What is he on?"