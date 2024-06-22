Sean 'Diddy' Combs Wipes Every Posts Off His Instagram — Including His Infamous Cassie Apology Video
Disgraced Bad Boys Records founder Sean 'Diddy' Combs erased everything from his Instagram account, including his controversial apology video where he addressed the surveillance footage of him abusing Cassie Ventura.
Diddy's bio still reads “Listen to The Love Album: Off the Grid” and links out to the Grammy-nominated album. However, the rest of his account looks like an absolute ghost town.
The disgraced rapper and music producer also hasn’t posted on his X profile for four months, but the profile remains live and seemingly untouched.
His Threads account remains public, but he hasn’t been active on the site since August 2023.
The Instagram wipe comes just a few weeks after Combs reportedly missed his 17-year-old twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila’s prom send-off back in May. He's kept a relatively low profile ever since the surveillance footage surfaced.
According to TMZ, Diddy also skipped his daughter's graduation from Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles.
The music mogul currently faces an onslaught of legal troubles, which all started in November 2023 when Combs’ ex-girlfriend Ventura accused him of rape, physical violence and more in a bombshell lawsuit.
Combs and Ventura ended up settling out of the court the following day for $30 million.
- Diddy SILENT on Shocking New Report Tying Him to Tupac Murder — as Cop Who Cracked Tupac and Biggie Smalls Murders Links Him to Cold Cases
- Diddy ORDERED Hit on Tupac and Suge Knight, Sensational New Report Claims: Told Chief Suspect Keefe D He Wanted ‘Them Dudes’ and Put $1M Bounty on Their Heads
- Kim Porter's Father Condemns Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Vicious Assault on Cassie: 'I Didn’t Know He Could Stoop that Low'
Soon after settling Ventura’s lawsuit, but before the surveillance video leaked, Combs was also hit with a massive $30 million lawsuit from music producer Lil’ Rod as well as several other suits from multiple anonymous individuals for sexual assault.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, former model April Lampros also filed a suit accusing Diddy of drugging and raping her when she was a student at New York City’s Fashion Institute of Technology.
Lampros recalled how her eyes filled with tears during one incident as an “inebriated” Combs grabbed her by the hair, yanked her to her knees, and forced her to perform oral sex on him in a public parking garage in Manhattan as a parking attendant watched.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Combs has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing via his lawyer. However, Diddy eventually released an apology after the Cassie footage got out.
"I was f----- up. I mean, I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I'm disgusted now."
"I went and I sought out professional help," he continued. "Going to therapy, going to rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."
Users flocked to social media to blast the rapper for his sudden apology after denying all of the allegations of physical and sexual abuse against him for months.