Johnny Depp's Lawyer Slams Diddy's Apology Video, Predicts it Could Impact His Ongoing Legal Battles

"I would not have had my client give a statement on the heels of the release of that video. And I certainly wouldn't have had him release that statement because I think it will be fodder for future examinations and deposition testimony, none of which is going to be good for Mr. Combs," Chew explained to Law&Crime's Jesse Weber, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Combs has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women in numerous lawsuits filed since he reached an undisclosed settlement with the singer.

Chew, who represented Depp in his defamation trial against ex Amber Heard following her allegations of abuse, agreed with Weber that Diddy did not have to respond to the footage, speculating that he spoke out of his own volition "or that of his PR team."