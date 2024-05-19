Your tip
Cassie Ventura's Lawyer Attacks Sean 'Diddy' Combs for 'Disingenuous' Apology After Surveillance Video Leaks

May 19 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP, has strongly criticized Sean "Diddy" Combs for his apology regarding the assault captured on a hotel video involving his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Firetog's remarks come in response to Combs' video post, in which he expresses remorse for his actions.

Diddy apologized after video leaked of his abuse.

Wigdor LLP, known for representing Cassie in her settlement with Diddy over the assault incident, has been at the forefront of addressing the legal repercussions of the case.

The assault, captured on video and only recently brought to light, has sparked outrage and demands for accountability.

"Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt. When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday," Firetog emphasized.

"That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words," the lawyer continued.

Cassie's lawyer attacks Diddy for 'disingenuous' apology video.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video,” Diddy said on Instagram on Sunday, May 19.

“I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” he added. “I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Sean "Diddy" Combs
Surveillance video of Diddy abusing Cassie surfaced online.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the apology, coming after Combs repeatedly denying abusing Ventura, has been deemed insincere and driven by desperation by several of the rapper's biggest critics online.

Prior to Combs' public apology, Revolt, his former company, condemned the violent actions showcased in the video.

The footage, obtained from hotel surveillance, depicts Combs engaging in aggressive behavior towards Ventura, including grabbing, shoving, dragging, and kicking her.

Revolt said it "stands in solidarity with all who have been a victim of abuse and remain committed to upholding the values and integrity our community expects from us."

“We vehemently stand against any form of domestic abuse and will always be a fearless advocate for truth and accountability,” they added.

Cassie, who dated Combs for ten years, settled the lawsuit the day after it was filed, indicating the seriousness of the allegations brought against the Bad Boy Records founder.

