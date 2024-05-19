Cassie Ventura's Lawyer Attacks Sean 'Diddy' Combs for 'Disingenuous' Apology After Surveillance Video Leaks

Wigdor LLP, known for representing Cassie in her settlement with Diddy over the assault incident, has been at the forefront of addressing the legal repercussions of the case.

The assault, captured on video and only recently brought to light, has sparked outrage and demands for accountability.

"Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt. When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday," Firetog emphasized.

"That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words," the lawyer continued.