Revolt Condemns Sean 'Diddy' Combs After Video Leaks of the Rapper Assaulting Cassie Ventura 5 Months After He Stepped Down as Chairman
Revolt, the media company co-founded by Sean 'Diddy' Combs, expressed deep concern over a recently leaked surveillance video showing the rapper assaulting his ex-partner, Cassie Ventura.
The company, which Combs co-founded with Andy Schuon in 2013, addressed the issue, stating that despite his separation from Revolt, it was necessary to acknowledge the impact of the situation on their staff, audience, and the culture they represent.
Revolt said it "stands in solidarity with all who have been a victim of abuse and remain committed to upholding the values and integrity our community expects from us."
“We vehemently stand against any form of domestic abuse and will always be a fearless advocate for truth and accountability,” they added.
The disturbing incident involving Combs and Cassie took place in March 2016 at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.
In the video footage released by CNN, Combs is seen chasing Cassie through the hotel hallway in a towel, grabbing her by the neck, throwing her to the floor, and kicking her while she lay motionless.
Despite maintaining his innocence, Combs temporarily stepped down as chairman of Revolt in November 2023 following a lawsuit filed by Cassie accusing him of rape and physical abuse.
While the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office will not be filing charges against Combs due to the statute of limitations, the public outcry and Revolt's statement emphasize the company's stance against domestic abuse.
Cassie, who dated Combs for ten years, settled the lawsuit the day after it was filed, indicating the seriousness of the allegations brought against the Bad Boy Records founder.
“We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles. We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch,” the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office wrote of the Last Night rapper — who is also involved in a federal investigation related to human trafficking — on Instagram.
“If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately, we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted,” they continued to explain. “As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services.”