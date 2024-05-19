Revolt Condemns Sean 'Diddy' Combs After Video Leaks of the Rapper Assaulting Cassie Ventura 5 Months After He Stepped Down as Chairman

The disturbing incident involving Combs and Cassie took place in March 2016 at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

In the video footage released by CNN, Combs is seen chasing Cassie through the hotel hallway in a towel, grabbing her by the neck, throwing her to the floor, and kicking her while she lay motionless.

Despite maintaining his innocence, Combs temporarily stepped down as chairman of Revolt in November 2023 following a lawsuit filed by Cassie accusing him of rape and physical abuse.