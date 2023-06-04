Amber Heard's Tell-All: Actress Debating Writing a Book After Johnny Depp Trial, 'She Won't Be Silenced'
Amber Heard is considering "sharing her truth" and rewriting the narrative surrounding her name after her contentious court war with ex-husband Johnny Depp, RadarOnline.com has learned — and it may come in the form of an explosive tell-all.
An insider said she would be asking $15 million to go public with her story after the world tuned into the former couple's defamation trial, exposing the toxicity within their short-lived union. Depp and Heard were married for two years from 2015 to 2017.
The Aquaman star recently denied quitting Hollywood and confirmed she has taken up residence in Spain following the verdict last June.
After relocating, Heard said that she plans to stay in the country. When asked if she would be sticking around, she told a local reporter, "I hope so. I love living here."
"She won't be silenced," said a source about her potential memoir plans, explaining that she was harassed online by social media trolls and subject to death threats as her court battle with Depp unfolded. "She feels she was treated very badly during the trial."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Heard for comment.
"She feels like she's the victim here," added the insider who said she has grown frustrated with being painted a "liar" by critics while her ex makes a comeback.
Depp has since returned to the spotlight with a record-breaking perfume deal and appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of his French-language film, Jeanne du Barry.
As we previously reported, at the end of the trial, the jury awarded $10 million to Depp in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages; the latter were later reduced to $350,000, which is the state's statutory cap or legal limit. As for Heard, the jury awarded the actress $2 million in compensatory damages for her countersuit.
Heard followed up with a notice of appeal one month later but she ultimately chose to withdraw her filing last December, stating it was a "difficult" decision to settle.
The Rum Diary star said that she is looking forward to other film projects ahead. "I keep moving forward," she shared in a viral TikTok clip. "That's life."