Amber Heard's Tell-All: Actress Debating Writing a Book After Johnny Depp Trial, 'She Won't Be Silenced'

Amber Heard is considering "sharing her truth" and rewriting the narrative surrounding her name after her contentious court war with ex-husband Johnny Depp, RadarOnline.com has learned — and it may come in the form of an explosive tell-all.

An insider said she would be asking $15 million to go public with her story after the world tuned into the former couple's defamation trial, exposing the toxicity within their short-lived union. Depp and Heard were married for two years from 2015 to 2017.