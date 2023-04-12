Amber Heard 'Excited' To Revive Hollywood Career One Year After Massive Court Loss To Ex Johnny Depp: Source
Amber Heard has left the drama with her ex-husband Johnny Depp "behind her," RadarOnline.com has learned, one year after the former lovers battled it out in a highly-publicized multimillion-dollar defamation case.
The world was glued to the screen for the live-televised six-week trial as Heard and Depp fought in a Fairfax County, Virginia, courtroom over the actress' 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post, in which she described herself as a domestic violence survivor.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Depp won the war, with the jury finding his ex-wife liable on all three counts of defamation. She was ordered to pay the Pirates of The Caribbean star $10.35 million in damages, while Depp was told to pay her $2 million as she won one of the claims in her countersuit.
While the damages she owed Depp have now changed — they agreed the Aquaman actress would fork over $1 million to Depp, which he'll donate to charity, after both filing appeals — RadarOnline.com has discovered Heard is excited to get back to the Hollywood grind and put the trial drama in her rear-view mirror.
"She has been living in Spain, where she gets more privacy. The trial was beyond stressful for her and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country," a source told People. "She is excited about working and filming again."
The insider revealed that the courtroom feud left her "exhausted and disappointed," adding, "She felt she was mistreated."
Despite the outcome, the source said, "This is all behind her now, though. She has new energy and is focused on things that she loves."
While Heard is excited to get back to filming movies, Depp's career has thrived since the battle.
Not only did he appear on the runway for Rihanna's Fenty brand, but he also toured with his band following the win. Depp's comeback film, Jeanne Du Barry, will debut at the Cannes Film Festival next month. An insider revealed he couldn't be more excited about returning to the big screen.
"As soon as his tour ended, he jumped into filming Jeanne Du Barry. Filming was challenging, but Johnny is excited about the comeback," the source spilled. "He thinks it's perfect that this historical drama will open at Cannes."
Heard and Depp are also moving on in their private lives. The source said the actor "has been dating, but doesn't have a girlfriend." As for Heard, she welcomed her first child — daughter Oonagh Paige — via surrogate on April 8, 2021.
"I wanted to do it on my own terms,” she said of her baby while announcing the birth. “I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib," adding that her daughter is "the beginning of the rest of my life.”