Amber Heard 'Excited' To Revive Hollywood Career One Year After Massive Court Loss To Ex Johnny Depp: Source

The world was glued to the screen for the live-televised six-week trial as Heard and Depp fought in a Fairfax County, Virginia, courtroom over the actress' 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post, in which she described herself as a domestic violence survivor.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Depp won the war, with the jury finding his ex-wife liable on all three counts of defamation. She was ordered to pay the Pirates of The Caribbean star $10.35 million in damages, while Depp was told to pay her $2 million as she won one of the claims in her countersuit.