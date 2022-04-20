'So Grotesque! Johnny Depp Recalls Discovering 'Human Fecal Matter' In Bed After Blow-Up Fight With Amber Heard

The alleged smelly incident went down in 2016 after Depp was almost two hours late to then-wife Heard's 30th birthday party. Taking the stand on Wednesday, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor claimed she was irate when a meeting with his accountants went long, keeping him from being on time for the planned dinner party at their penthouse.

Depp told the court he texted Heard to let her know he was running late. He alleged she responded by asking him to pick up wine and marijuana on the way home.