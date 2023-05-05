Amber Heard Quits Hollywood and Moves to Madrid After Brutal Trial Loss to Ex-husband Johnny Depp
Amber Heard is done with Hollywood. The Aquaman star, 37, has moved to Spain with her two-year-old daughter, Oonagh, and is not rushing back to Tinsleton anytime soon, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise," a source spilled. The insider shared that after the six-week defamation trial with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, Heard is gladly staying out of the spotlight.
"I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right for the right project," the source told Daily Mail, adding she moved permanently outside Madrid.
Heard put the relocation plan into motion when she sold her home in Yucca Valley, California, last year. The Justice League actress scored $1.1 million on the sale, collecting almost double what she paid for the property.
As for her career, Heard hasn't shot anything since a budgeted thriller last spring; however, in April, other outlets reported Heard was "excited about working and filming again."
It appears she's changed her mind — RadarOnline.com has reached out to Heard's rep for comment.
Moving and quitting Hollywood aren't the only alleged life changes Heard might have made. As Daily Mail pointed out, it's unclear if Heard is still dating Eve Barlow, who continues to live in Los Angeles as a writer.
"She has been living in Spain, where she gets more privacy. The trial was beyond stressful for her and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country," a source said months ago.
The insider revealed that the courtroom feud left her "exhausted and disappointed," adding, "She felt she was mistreated." Despite the outcome, the source said, "This is all behind her now, though. She has new energy and is focused on things that she loves."
While Heard is excited to get back to filming movies, Depp's career has thrived since the battle. His comeback film, Jeanne Du Barry, will open at the Cannes Film Festival this month.