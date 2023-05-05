Amber Heard Quits Hollywood and Moves to Madrid After Brutal Trial Loss to Ex-husband Johnny Depp

"She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise," a source spilled. The insider shared that after the six-week defamation trial with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, Heard is gladly staying out of the spotlight.

"I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right for the right project," the source told Daily Mail, adding she moved permanently outside Madrid.