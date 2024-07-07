Jessica Biel has been supporting husband Justin Timberlake both publicly and privately, but insiders said the actress is at her wits' end after his DWI arrest.

The former NSYNC singer was arrested in Long Island late June 17 and was released the following day after being charged with one count of driving while intoxicated during a morning arraignment.

"Jessica's angry. Justin could've hurt someone or himself," said the source, RadarOnline.com has learned. "It was a selfish and stupid thing to have let happen."