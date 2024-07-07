Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel 'Livid' With Justin After DWI Arrest, He's 'Skating on Thin Ice' Despite Couple's United Front

Composite photo of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake.
Source: mega

"She's livid over Justin's careless behavior," a source told RadarOnline.com.

By:

Jul. 7 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Jessica Biel has been supporting husband Justin Timberlake both publicly and privately, but insiders said the actress is at her wits' end after his DWI arrest.

The former NSYNC singer was arrested in Long Island late June 17 and was released the following day after being charged with one count of driving while intoxicated during a morning arraignment.

"Jessica's angry. Justin could've hurt someone or himself," said the source, RadarOnline.com has learned. "It was a selfish and stupid thing to have let happen."

Article continues below advertisement
jessica biel agreed work through issues justin timberlake
Source: mega

Jessica and Justin have been married since 2012.

Timberlake was pulled over in Sag Harbor after he allegedly ran a stop sign. According to the police report, he was "in an intoxicated condition" with "bloodshot and glassy" eyes and a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath."

"She's livid over Justin's careless behavior," a source told RadarOnline.com, claiming Biel is doing her best to protect their kids from his front-page news antics.

"She's always been protective that way," said the insider. "She wants to raise her boys in as normal an environment as possible, that's one of the reasons why she wanted to move to Montana."

Article continues below advertisement
jessica biel agreed work through issues justin timberlake
Source: mega

Timberlake was pulled over last month in Sag Harbor after he allegedly ran a stop sign.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple tied the knot in October 2012 and share two children together.

During his run-in with the cop, Timberlake reportedly said under his breath, "This is going to ruin the tour." The cop replied, "What tour?" to which he said, "The world tour."

Despite the recent drama, Biel was seen rocking out at his recent Madison Square Garden concert, singing along to his hit Until the End of Time. Insiders said that she is sticking by his side, but still wants her husband to shape up.

MORE ON:
Justin Timberlake
Article continues below advertisement
jessica biel agreed work through issues justin timberlake
Source: mega

The couple put up a united front and Biel was seen jamming out at his recent Madison Square Garden concert.

Article continues below advertisement

"The episode with [Alisha Wainwright] a few years ago was bad enough," said a source about Timberlake's hand-holding scandal with his former Palmer costar.

Timberlake apologized to Biel in a statement during the ordeal in 2019, vowing to be a better partner.

"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better," he shared at the time.

"This is not the example I want to set for my son," Timberlake added. "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be."

Article continues below advertisement
jessica biel justin timberlake mega
Source: mega

"Jessica's angry. Justin could've hurt someone or himself," said the source.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Insiders told us that "Jessica was willing to let it go for the sake of their family, but Justin's been skating on thin ice ever since."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Biel's rep for comment.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.