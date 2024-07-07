Headed to the Altar? Taylor Swift and NFL Star Love Travis Kelce 'Talking Marriage' as Whirlwind Romance Heats Up
Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, have been the poster couple for celeb-studded date nights, high-profile outings, and glam jet-setting and rumors are swirling that he may take their romance to the next level.
An insider told RadarOnline.com the couple is showing no signs of slowing down either as Swift prepares to enter a new era — one that involves settling down.
"Taylor is head over heels in love with Travis," said the tipster. "She doesn't want to waste more time, so she needs to make sure they're on the same page about getting married."
Insiders said the pop star has made her intentions clear after learning from the missteps of her last relationship.
During her six-year romance with actor Joe Alwyn, Swift thought he would eventually pop the question, said the tipster, claiming she finally accepted it wasn't in the cards.
"Taylor changed so many things to accommodate Joe — she moved to London and agreed to reel in her outgoing personality because he was more of a homebody," said the insider.
"They'd spoken about starting a family and she patiently waited for him to propose. Every time Joe would arrange a romantic vacation or quiet dinner, she imagined the time had come. But after almost seven years, Joe was dragging his feet and she had to walk away."
This time around, insiders said that Swift has plans for a bright future. "She's not expecting a proposal tomorrow, but she does want to know he's as serious as she is when it comes to marriage," claimed the source.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Swift for comment.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently gushed about their budding romance during an appearance on the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast after he jumped onstage with his leading lady during her London show.
"It's like, you want to keep things private, but at the same time, I'm not here to hide anything," he said on the podcast. "That's my girl, that's my lady, I'm proud of that!"
Fans went wild after a suit-clad Kelce carried Swift onstage during an introduction to her song I Can Do It With a Broken Heart, one of the tracks from her album The Tortured Poets Department.
Looking ahead, Kelce will report to training camp on July 21. The Chiefs are set to play their first game of the 2024 NFL season on September 5.