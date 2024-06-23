Taylor Swift Not 'on the Prowl' for European Wedding Chapel Despite Rumors
Pop sensation Taylor Swift allegedly envisions marrying her football hero Travis Kelce in Europe and settling down in a castle to live happily ever after. Rumors swirled that Swift plans to bring Kelce to the old world for an extended trip this summer — and reportedly check out potential wedding venues; however, sources tell RadarOnline.com that this is not true.
“Once her tour is wrapped, she loves the idea of showing Travis all her favorite spots in Europe and especially England, which she also believes would be a fantastic place for their wedding,” an insider blabbed to the National Enquirer. “Taylor absolutely loves the U.K.!”
Splitting from her British beau, Joe Alwyn, before hooking up with Travis allegedly didn't change those feelings.
“When she and Joe broke up, she was worried it would ruin London for her, but that hasn’t happened,” dished an insider.
According to sources, Taylor and Travis, both 34, had a wonderful visit to Lake Como between her tour stops in May.
“They loved Italy,” the insider said to the outlet. “They even looked at property in Lake Como where they could possibly put down roots.
“She’s not putting pressure on Travis to propose, but she does say that when she gets married a castle overseas would be a dream come true!”
RadarOnline.com contacted Swift's rep for comment.
Interestingly enough, the three-time Super Bowl champ recently addressed his future, revealing he doesn't think too far ahead.
Kelce blushed during his Good Morning America interview when he was asked about the hype surrounding his Hollywood career, his famous football family, and his relationship with the Cruel Summer singer.
The Kansas City Chiefs player revealed he doesn't get ahead of himself.
“I’m so in the present, man,” he said. “Just being present during the now is something I really pride myself on. And I try not to get too far down the road, because you just never know what opportunities are gonna present themselves. So I know I got a 2024 football season coming up that I’m pretty fired up about.”
Kelce said he never imagined a future being this bright, alluding to his several-month relationship with Swift.
“I can’t really say that I had that much of a vision on where I was gonna be, especially off the field,” he stated. “So I don’t think I could even fathom where I’m at right now in life.”