Taylor Swift Torpedoed Kanye West's Super Bowl Plans by Getting Rapper Booted From His Seat, Ex-NFL Star Claims
Kanye West allegedly bought tickets right in front of Taylor Swift's suite for Super Bowl LVIII to share screen time with the pop star during the big game, but his reported plan was thwarted, according to an ex-NFL star.
Brandon Marshall, a six-time Pro Bowler, made the wild claim on his podcast, alleging that West was eager to get cameras on him when they would undoubtedly pan to Swift.
"He's got a mask on with his logo on the mask — typical Kanye. Taylor Swift gets pissed off, she boom boom makes a call or two. Everybody's involved. He gets kicked out the stadium!" alleged Marshall on the Paper Route Show. "He was trying to leverage her celebrity."
The ex-NFL star went on to mention the drama that kicked off between the two in 2009 after West grabbed the microphone when then 19-year-old Swift won a trophy at the MTV Video Music Awards and infamously declared, "Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you and I'mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time."
Their feud reached a boiling point again in 2016 after he name-dropped Swift with an explosive lyric in his track Famous, rapping, "For all my South Side n----- that know me best/ I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b---- famous."
More recently, he mentioned Swift in his new song Carnival, stoking the fires of feud rumors. "I made six Taylor Swift since I had the Rollie on the wrist," he rapped.
Many social media users have since cast doubt on Marshall's shocking claims about the big game considering Ye did make it to the Super Bowl with his wife, Bianca Censori, and has yet to speak out about any dust-up involving Swift, RadarOnline.com has learned.
West allegedly sat in a different box with other artists, including Ty Dolla $ign and Anderson Paak.
Adding to the doubt was the fact that Marshall initially confused Swift with fellow popstar Katy Perry.
Swift, seated alongside friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice, was featured on NFL cameras several times while cheering for her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Swift and West for comment.